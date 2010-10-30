6 Quick Tricks To Grow Your Business Using Twitter

Photo: JOE MARINARO via Flickr
Twitter makes it easy to track what people are saying about your business. But without the right resources, those conversations will fall through the cracks.maximise your Twitter account’s klout and use contests, directories, and monitoring services to make sure your tweets reach as many people as possible.
WeFollow is one of the most comprehensive and easy to use Twitter directories available.
Link WeFollow to your Twitter account and add tags to make your company easily searchable on the service.
Keep your company's announcements high in search engine results. Make sure your Twitter handle is your company name and keep your posts relevant to what you're selling.
Oftentimes companies make the mistake of attaching their name at the end of a tweet. Put it up front for the best results.
Have your Twitter followers spread your name for you. Hosting a giveaway will get your product into more hands and likely increase your social media following. Conan O'Brien had success with this last spring when he teamed up with American Express to give away free tickets to his comedy tour.
Tip: Create a custom hash tag and make sure your followers tag your Twitter handle so you can monitor entries.
Bit.ly offers a pro service that allows you to create a unique, branded link for sharing items on Twitter. It's free to use and gives you an analytics dashboard so you can see which links your followers are most likely to click on.
If you have deep pockets, Bit.ly Enterprise gives you real-time analytics and no rate limits for $995 per month.
Getting Twitter's verified badge on your profile adds legitimacy to your account. But Twitter doesn't hand them out to just anyone.
Badges are usually reserved for larger companies and celebrities, but Twitter does have plans to start rolling them out for more businesses. To request a badge, you can fill out a form here.
In the meantime, link your Twitter feed to your company's website so people know it's legit.
Radian6 is the ultimate tool to manage your business's Twitter account. The web-based service does it all: Monitors follower growth, analyses consumer sentiment about your brand, and allows you to share access with coworkers.
These premium features come at a cost. Pricing starts at $600 per month. It is worth it if you're serious about expanding your business on social media.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.