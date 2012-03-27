6 Things You Need To Know About '50 Shades Of Grey': The New 'mum Porn' Book Phenomenon

Photo: Amazon.com

Looks like we’ve got a more sexually explicit “Twilight”-sized phenomenon on our hands. And this time, it’s not geared toward a young adult audience but is being called “mum porn.”



“50 Shades of Grey” is an erotic novel from British TV exec-turned-author E.L. James that is spreading like wildfire through the houses of women all over the country.

The book is currently sitting atop The New York Times digital bestseller list and the hardcover version is set to release in the U.S. in April.

And just this afternoon, Universal Pictures and Focus Features just purchased the film rights to the novel for $5 million, beating out other big studios such as Sony.

So what’s all the fuss about?

What's it all about? '50 Shades of Grey' follows recent college grad Anastasia Steele as she ventures into a hardcore sexual relationship with older billionaire tycoon Christian Grey. Grey is at once taken by Steele and resolves to have her for himself. But the relationship has a twist, Grey is into sado-masochism and wants Steele to play the submissive to his dominant sexual nature. Think the movie 'Secretary' but with a younger couple. Really. There's more to the main characters than meets the eye. Steele is a clumsy, naive girl who is inexperienced in the ways of the world. Grey is cultured and mature for his age--he's only 27. But underneath a self-controlled, formal man is a man who has a dark sexual secret. Do these characters sound a bit familiar? That's because they are re-imagined from another fiction series ... The idea for the book came from fan fiction. E.L. James supposedly wrote the characters as non-supernatural versions of the Edward and Bella characters from the 'Twilight' series. Steele is Bella, right down to the clumsiness and awkward comments. And just like Bella, she is drawn to a dark man and embarks on a violent relationship. Grey, then, is supposed to be Edward without the immortality, fangs and sparkly skin. His dark secret though is still a doozy: he has a full 'playroom' where he has sado-masochistic relations with women. There's a lot of sex. That's an understatement. Without being too risque for work, the book quickly provides the reader with images of S&M and other forms of dominant/submissive sexual content. Frank Santo from New York Daily News called it 'pornography, plain and simple' while one Kansas City Star writer says, 'For me, reading the series is like catching an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians during one of the E! marathons. You're both mortified and intrigued by the glamour and dysfunction. Sometimes, you can't stop looking.' A movie is now officially in the works. According to The Wrap, several different studios and big time Hollywood names, such as producer Brian Grazer and 'Hairspray' director Adam Shankman, spent the weekend bidding for rights to the movie. And Entertainment Weekly recently picked 'The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo' star Rooney Mara and 'Pride and Prejudice' bad guy Rupert Friend to play the two leads. On Monday, Universal Pictures and Focus Features purchased the film rights to the novel for $5 million. It's a trilogy. The two following books, '50 Shades Darker' and '50 Shades Freed' explore a more emotional connection between the couple and delve into the deep psychological scarring of Grey's past. All three books have been picked up to be adapted for the big screen. Peaked your interest? See who we'd cast in the film >

