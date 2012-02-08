6 Things Obama Wishes He Hadn't Said About Super PACs

President Obama is being taken to task after he urged supporters to donate to the Super PAC supporting his re-election bid. Already, opponents are up in arms labelling the president a hypocrite.



After all, this was the president who just two years ago vehemently declared outside spending groups as being a “threat to our democracy.”

“Yet again, Barack Obama has proven he will literally do anything to win an election,” said Joe Pounder, spokesman for the Republican National Committee.

But Jim Messina, manager of Obama’s re-election campaign, said the campaign couldn’t afford staying out of the Super PAC arms race.

“We’re not going to fight this fight with one hand tied behind our back,” he said. “With so much at stake, we can’t allow for two sets of rules. Democrats can’t be unilaterally disarmed.”

Still, the campaign has had a hard time finding a solid defence against critics, especially considering Obama’s extensive track record railing against outside contributions. Just how extensive is this track record? Well take a look.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.