6 Things Obama Wishes He Hadn't Said About Super PACs

President Obama is being taken to task after he urged supporters to donate to the Super PAC supporting his re-election bid. Already, opponents are up in arms labelling the president a hypocrite.
After all, this was the president who just two years ago vehemently declared outside spending groups as being a “threat to our democracy.”
“Yet again, Barack Obama has proven he will literally do anything to win an election,” said Joe Pounder, spokesman for the Republican National Committee.
But Jim Messina, manager of Obama’s re-election campaign, said the campaign couldn’t afford staying out of the Super PAC arms race.
“We’re not going to fight this fight with one hand tied behind our back,” he said. “With so much at stake, we can’t allow for two sets of rules. Democrats can’t be unilaterally disarmed.”
Still, the campaign has had a hard time finding a solid defence against critics, especially considering Obama’s extensive track record railing against outside contributions. Just how extensive is this track record? Well take a look.
'...the Supreme Court reversed a century of law that I believe will open the floodgates for special interests -- including foreign corporations -- to spend without limit in our elections. I don't think American elections should be bankrolled by America's most powerful interests, or worse, by foreign entities.'
Source: WhiteHouse.gov
'If you choose change, you will have a nominee who doesn't take a dime from Washington lobbyists and PACs. We don't need a candidate who agrees with Republicans that lobbyists are part of the system in Washington. They're part of the problem. And when I'm President, their days of setting the agenda in Washington will be over.'
Source: Presidency.ucsb.edu
'They write the checks and you get stuck with the bills, they get the access while you get to write a letter, they think they own this government, but we're here today to take it back. The time for that politics is over. It's time to turn the page.'
Source: Chicago Sun Times
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.