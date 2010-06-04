6 Things David Rosenberg Would Do To Fix The Economy

David Rosenberg of Gluskin-Sheff isn’t just a bear and a critic of government foolishness. He has constructive, positive ideas, too.



Apparently one of his fans asked him what HE would do:

1. Large tax cuts for small businesses. Payroll taxes are a disincentive to

hire.

2. A coherent energy policy that weans us off imported oil — nuclear, wind,

and especially natural gas. We need a permanent reduction in energy

costs.

3. We need retraining and skill retooling for long-run unemployed.

4. Cuts to jobless benefits — these create disincentives to work. At least

FDR, unlike Obama, did not pay people to be out of work.

5. Finally, eliminate the minimum wage. We are not in the dark ages any

more in terms of labour protection. Let the market work — it’s amazing

how demand for labour would respond to the end of minimum wages

(my advice: don’t run a campaign on this message).



6. Reductions in marginal personal tax rates — find other ways to raise

revenues (sales taxes? user fees?) than taxing income, which in the

final analysis, is taxing the work ethic. Believe it or not, but there was

no federal income tax until 1913 (1917 in Canada).

You can sign up for Rosenberg’s daily letter here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.