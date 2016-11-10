6 things Australian traders will be talking about this morning

Markets picked up the Brexit playbook pretty quickly overnight and bought stocks with gusto.

That saw a huge turnaround in the Dow and S&P which were pointing to 4-5% falls on the open to closes which saw the two indexes up more than 1%.

That recovery helped European stocks and it sets up a huge bounce for the ASX today if futures traders have it right with the SPI up 3% this morning.

On forex markets it was a wild and woolly time with some of the deepest asset markets on the planet moving through incredible ranges over the past 24 hours. USDJPY bottomed around 101.20 but it’s sitting at 105.81 this morning while the Aussie dollar actually performed superbly and strongly, all things considered. It’s at 0.7654 this morning. Of course the Mexican peso is down 9%. But it actually has to deal with the specificity of a Trump presidency which put Mexican markets in a spin overnight.

Elsewhere gold had a wild rise as well and is $50 an ounce off its highs, while copper and iron ore shot higher and oil crept up a little even though a Trump presidency probably complicates things for them.

Here’s the scoreboard (8.18am):

Dow: 18589 +256 (+1.4%)

S&P 500: 2163 +24 (+1.1%)

SPI 200 Futures (December): 5,306 +154 (+3.0%)

AUDUSD: 0.7654 +0.0108 (1.4%)

The top stories

1. Markets had a day of volatility for the ages – it’s all good in the end though. Almost from the moment that candidate Trump morphed into president-elect Trump during his very conciliatory acceptance speech, markets started to turn back from the acute pessimism that saw the S&P 500 futures down more than 100 points, USDJPY down near 101, gold at $1337, US 10s at 1.73%, and the Mexican peso was up at 20.77.

But this morning we have the S&P up 24 points for around a 130-point turnaround. USDJPY is closing in on 106, gold is back at $1272, US 10s are at an amazing 2.09%. What a turnaround. Only the Mexican peso still looks weak, having lost 7.64% – but that’s 5% better than where it was at its weakest point.

So the Trump presidency is universally not as scary as most thought – unless, it seems, you are in Mexico.

2. Carl Icahn bought stocks at the lows yesterday. I was watching Bloomberg Television this morning around 5am when hedge fund legend Carl Icahn came on the line and said he did something he doesn’t normally do last night and bought stocks when futures were down more than 100 points when he left the Trump celebrations.

That fits with Bob Bryan’s piece this morning which covers Icahn’s comments that a Trump presidency will be a “major change” that will be good for the economy. Icahn also told CNBC he’d bought stocks. But lest you think he’s talking his book, Bloomberg anchor Michael McDonald noted that when they last spoke he’d said he was the most hedged ever. Icahn said the trade was to lift some but not all of the trade because there are still plenty of uncertainties.

3. For the local market, we can forget yesterday – the ASX should roar higher today. The ASX made a high of 5314 and a low of 5052 before closing at 5156 in trade yesterday for a loss just shy of 3%.

But futures traders have rallied the SPI 200 very hard overnight – in line with the recovery in US markets. That means the December SPI futures contract is up 163 points for a 3.2% gain. That suggests the physical market can climb above 5300 and yesterday’s highs.

If the ASX200 can break 5317 today it could really gallop higher, the chartists tell me.

ASX200 Daily (Reuters Eikon)

4. There was a mini-bond market rout overnight – that’s something to keep an eye on. In all the euphoria around the stock market rebound from yesterday’s lows it is worth noting that US bonds sold off heavily from their lows. After trading to 1.73% in our time zone yesterday, they sold off all the way to 2.092% before settling at 2.077%. That up and through the downtrend that stretches back to the start of the rally in 2013.

Why they are rising is to a certain extent not incompatible with stocks rallying. That’s because traders are betting on infrastructure spending which will aid growth. But it will also put upward pressure on the US sovereign debt. Higher rates in turn have valuation complications for stocks – so they could end up being a handbrake on the rally.

5. Wall Street’s biggest bull just slashed his year-end target for stocks after Trump’s win. Akin Oyedele reports Fundstrat co-founder and strategist Tom Lee cut his year-end target for the S&P 500 after Donald Trump’s surprising election win. In a note on Wednesday, Lee, an enduring equity bull, said he lowered his target to 2,225 from 2,325. His prior target was the most bullish among equity strategists at major firms.

Reuters reports BMO cut their target to 2100 from 2250 while other analysts such as BAML, Goldman, and UBS left their targets as is at 2000, 2100, and 2150 respectively.

Based on 4 of those 5, the rally overnight might be viewed as excessive.

6. Okay, so what does it mean to wake up to President Trump? Henry Blodget has his take on that very question as he runs through what Donald Trump said were his plans when he was a candidate.

But Trump was already sounding presidential in his acceptance speech which was very inclusive and conciliatory. President Obama did the same, as did Hillary Clinton in her concession speech.

For me the big question is how Trump delivers on some of his economic promises to his supporters in the four years ahead and what that means for the US and global economy.

But I also think the brilliant note from JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon to his staff neatly summarises why stocks rallied and the focus turned to the reflationary aspects of Trump’s policies.

All that could change if Trump reverts back to his candidate self and when we see if he really is going to punish Mexico and China. Time will tell.

Speaking of policy:

I'm Greg McKenna

And now from CMC Markets’ Ric Spooner is today’s Stock of the Day

Newcrest scheduled for a “Trumpectomy”

My London colleague, Michael Hewson hit the nail on the head when he quipped that markets underwent a Trumpectomy yesterday. For Newcrest Mining, yesterday seemed more like a “Trumptonic”. The placebo looks like fading pretty quickly though. Today may feel a bit more like surgery.

The twin impact of a big rally in gold and a plummeting Aussie Dollar delivered a 9.8% boost to Newcrest’s share price yesterday.

The gold rally was completely reversed in overnight trading, although Newcrest will retain the benefit of a weaker $A this morning. The outlook for gold under President Trump is certainly interesting. If, as many forecast, he delivers fiscal stimulus and growing government debt it will help inflation and gold. However, from a timing perspective, the Fed and rising bond yields could rain on that parade for a while.

For the Newcrest chart, the safe assumption looks like being that it remains in a medium term downward correction until it takes out the high at $27.20.

Ric Spooner, chief market analyst, CMC Markets

Ric Spooner, chief market analyst, CMC Markets

