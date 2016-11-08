6 things Australian traders will be talking about this morning

Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

We’re in the home stretch and traders have placed their bets that FBI director James Comey’s announcement yesterday that Hillary Clinton has no case to answer gets her nose far enough in front to carry the Electoral College and ensure victory.

That saw stocks in the US rally around 2%, with similar gains in the UK and Europe and solid gains across Latin and South American stock markets.

The wash-up locally is less ebullient, however. After a 70-point gain yesterday, SPI 200 traders have only lifted the December futures up 8 points this morning.

Gold is lower as uncertainty recedes (or at least traders are betting it has) with prices down $22 an ounce to $1282. Likewise, reflecting the expected fall in uncertainty, the VIX volatility index fell 16% overnight to 18.92.

On forex markets, the improved mood has helped the Aussie dollar climb above 77 cents this morning. That’s even though the US dollar is stronger against the rest of the majors like the euro, yen and Swiss. But the Mexican peso roared higher, gaining 2% against the US dollar and 3.5% against the yen.

Oil is also higher after the risk rally and the head of OPEC saying the Russians are on board with the production deal.

Here’s the scoreboard (7.55am):

Dow: 18253 +366 (+2.05%)

S&P 500: 2126 +41 (+1.97%)

SPI 200 Futures (December): 5,248 +8 (+0.2%)

AUDUSD: 0.7718 +0.0020 (0.63%)

The top stories

1. I’ll get to the election in moment, but this is important. Webjet is moving toward blockchain hotel bookings. Blockchain – the technology underlying Bitcoin – reminds me of the way the internet felt back in the 1990s. You knew it was going to revolutionise your life but just not exactly how. Increasingly it really feels like blockchain is of a similar vein.

In the latest update on the revolution, the AFR reports this morning that “Webjet has taken the first steps towards making hotel bookings on blockchain technology, in what it claims is a world first in its sector. The company has completed a six-month project behind closed doors with technology giant Microsoft to create a proof of concept, which it says has the potential to transform the way the travel industry processes and manages online payments for hotel bookings.”

Webjet says blockchain can help eliminate the one in 25 transactions in the global travel B2B market where the service provider doesn’t get paid by making everything more secure and seamless.

2. Markets loved the new FBI intervention and are betting on a Clinton win – here’s the latest election wrap:

3. Here’s another great explanation on how the strains of the global economy are helping drive the rise of Trump and others. Weak global economic growth is generating a populist, anti-establishment and anti-globalisation backlash that is likely to have a significant bearing on economies and financial markets in 2017, writes Paul Dingle from Aberdeen Asset management.

I’ll leave it there because this is worth the read.

4. When we are finished worrying about the election, stock traders can worry about rising bond rates. Alan Greenspan says they are going to 5%. Readers of this column know I’ve been banging on about the clear and present danger bond rate rises pose to stocks and markets more broadly. But as bearish as I can force myself to be on bonds, I’m nowhere near as bearish as former US Fed chair Alan Greenspan.

Greenspan told Bloomberg that we’ve never seen a bond market like this (true rates have never been this low) and that as inflation takes hold, bond rates are going to rocket.

“If the early stages of inflation, which are now developing, would take hold, you could get — fairly soon — a fairly major shift away from these extraordinarily low yields on 10-year notes, for example,” Greenspan said, adding “I think up in the area of 3 to 4, or 5 percent, eventually. That’s what it’s been historically.”

Sounds preposterous, doesn’t it? But Greenspan said: “There’s a whole structure of adjustments which have taken place, basically since 2008, which have to be unwound, and that’s not going to be done without a problem.” Nope – imagine the valuation impact of such a move.

5. Equally, Goldman Sachs is worried about the health of corporate America and its profits. Bob Bryan has a great wrap on a note from David Kostin which highlights that while much of investors’ attention is devoted to the US presidential election right now, politics is not the only factor influencing the stock market.

There is a real pressure on US companies that is already impacting their profits and the economy more broadly, Kostin says. In particular he focuses on something the Fed, and likely Greenspan, are also focused on – wages growth. Another good read if you are sick of the election.

6. China is churning through FX reserves – kind of. There was quite a bit of interesting Chinese news out yesterday. The country announced it had sacked its finance minister Lou Jiwei, replacing him with Xiao Jie who has worked at the ministry for 20 years and used to be an adviser to premier Li Keqiang. They said no independence advocates can hold public office and they released the latest foreign reserve holdings.

Ben Moshinsky has a wrap of the details which show that China is eating through its FX reserves at the fastest rate since January. Kind of.

The data showed China’s reserves dropped by $45.7 billion last month to $3.121 trillion. That takes reserves to the lowest level since March 2011. But in reality the yuan depreciated more against the US dollar in October than reserves fell. So there is likely a massive FX revaluation effect there which makes the actual number far less threatening than the headline.

I’m Greg McKenna and you can catch me on Twitter or at AxiTrader where I am the Chief Market Strategist.

