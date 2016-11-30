6 things Australian traders will be talking about this morning

Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage

OPEC continues to dance around and even a day before the meeting, the chances of a production cut still look like a coin toss as the Saudis and Iranians retreat to their corners.

That makes the 4% fall in the price of crude the big story of the night.

It also makes the push higher – although muted – in US stocks look a little stronger than the actual price action suggests.

For the local market though, the big dip in metals, the collapse in oil, and the slide in the miners overnight suggests a fairly flat day’s trade at an index level today. Futures traders have the December SPI 200 contract up just 5 points.

On currency markets, some very solid US data gave the US dollar a little bit of a boost. It’s on its highs for the night against the euro but a cent off the high against the yen which looks like it is trying to form a base. The Australian dollar is hanging tough amidst the maelstrom and is largely unchanged over the past 24 hours.

Here’s the scoreboard (8.00am AEDT):

Dow: 19123 +25 (+0.12%)

S&P 500 2004 +3 (+0.12%)

SPI 200 Futures (December): 5,468 +6 (+0.1%)

AUDUSD: 0.7480 +0.0005 (+0.1%)

The top stories

1. Normally I leave metals to Scutty but the turnaround in Shanghai has been too amazing to ignore. It’s not exactly bust time in the metals markets but we have seen some sharp turnarounds in the past 24 hours which could continue in trade today.

David Scutt reports that iron ore’s first foray above the $80 a tonne level in 26 months was a short one. Following a shellacking in futures markets earlier in the session, the spot price for benchmark 62% fines tumbled 4.4% to $77.30 a tonne, according to Metal Bulletin, snapping a five-day, 15% rally in the process.

Ouch – and futures had a shocker. No wonder BHP is back under pressure.

2. US economic strength might complicate Donald Trump’s economic agenda.Boom. US Q3 GDP was upgraded from 2.9% to 3.2%, annualised data released overnight showed. Okay, I’m over-egging it a bit. But the data was driven by a big uplift in the level of consumption to 2.8%. That suggests that even before the election, the economy was doing okay. So when you throw in the massive bounce in consumer confidence for November which printed 107.1 – the highest level since mid-2007 – you get a real sense that the US economy is on a solid footing as it heads into the holiday season. That this confidence number was taken after the election only reinforces that.

Naturally that means the Fed will hike in December, something Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell said in a speech overnight. But I reckon this strength also complicates things for Donald Trump’s policy prescription – or at least the impact it has on the Fed and the economy.

For example I was watching Bloomberg TV early this morning and one of the guests (sorry, can’t recall who it was – some hedge fund manager) made the excellent point that the GDP and confidence data, along with the current tightness of the jobs market, actually complicate the implementation of Trumponomics. That’s because the economy is already doing well and the Fed is ready for lift-off. Trump’s plan would simply put pressure on current bottleneck areas in the economy which in turn might force the Fed to jack rates up sooner and faster than they expect.

Which could actually unwind the good work by driving the US dollar even higher, making US companies less competitive, and also reining in growth. We’ll see I guess.

3. Not even OPEC members know if they’ll get a deal done tonight – but the chances are falling. One day to go and it seems OPEC hasn’t a clue whether it will actually get a deal done or not at this evening’s meeting. While the Saudis and Iranians argue over the sticking point of just 300,000 barrels, $13.5 million, of production a day sentiment was neatly summed up by Indonesian energy minister Ignasius Jonan who told reporters in Vienna “the feeling today is mixed… I don’t know. Let’s see.”

As a result, oil got smoked overnight with Nymex Crude down almost 4% and just above $45.30 a barrel. That’s realistically the perfect spot ahead of a meeting where no-one knows the outcome. That’s because since May, the mid-point of the $39-$52 is $45.50, basically where prices are now. By this time tomorrow we could see oil $3-5 higher, or lower.

4. Folks are worrying about China again. Two interesting articles caught my eye on the site this morning. One, from Deutsche Bank, says the property bubble “is the most important macro issue in China”. But the bank also says “Chinese policymakers are aware the market risks overheating and will act accordingly”.

Seperately, Linette Lopez says a couple of strange and terrible things are happening to the Chinese economy all at once. She’s worried about the yuan depreciation, capital outflows and the lack of positive feedback a weaker currency is having on Chinese exports.

Perhaps even the authorities in Beijing are worried. Yesterday David Scutt reported that China is tightening controls to limit capital outflows – all the way down to $5 million, and including already approved deals.

5. Britain’s Royal Mint has teamed up with the CME for blockchain based gold trading. I heard from a contact in banking a month or two ago that while blockchain, the technology that underpinned bitcoin, could revolutionise global finance, no one really wanted to go first. They wanted someone else to be the guinea pig. My mate told me many hoped it would be the ASX.

But it looks like Britain’s Royal Mint and the CME have decided to take the plunge and experiment with blockchain based gold trading. Reuters reports the pair have joined forces to create a digital platform which will slash the costs of trading gold.

Apparently the Royal Mint is going to lock gold bars away in a secure vault, digitise its holdings to create something called Royal Mint Gold, RMG, whose ownership will then be recorded via blockchain. Traders can then trade between themselves.

Fantastic – I’m in.

6. 2017 will be a year of ‘economic nationalism’. Oscar Williams-Grut reports credit rating agency Fitch predicts a decline in international trade in a note published on Tuesday, as governments focus on pumping investment into their own economies and embracing protectionist policies.

The rating agency says its prediction is driven by “the surge in populism and anti-establishment sentiment witnessed in the Brexit vote and Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election”.

Sounds scary, right? But it might not be in the short run, with Fitch saying these policies are likely to lead to a short-term boost in global and local GDP growth.

But Fitch is worried about the possibility of trade wars. Especially between the United State and China.

I’m Greg McKenna and you can catch me on Twitter or at AxiTrader where I am the Chief Market Strategist.

From Ric Spooner at CMC Markets, here’s today’s Stock to Watch

UniCredit SPA

This weekend’s referendum in Italy is the next source of politically driven volatility for markets. The question of how Italy’s ailing banks are going to be re-capitalised may depend on who is in government and is therefore seen as a key side effect of the referendum.

As the chart of Italy’s largest bank, UniCredit, clearly demonstrates, the market is going into this event with low expectations. This is the opposite of the pre Brexit and US election situations. Here, a no result is being at least partly price in.

This is seen as leading to political uncertainty and nervousness about UniCredit’s recapitalisation

Source: Supplied

Ric Spooner is chief market analyst at CMC Markets. You can follow Ric on Twitter: @ricspooner_CMC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.