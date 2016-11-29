6 things Australian traders will be talking about this morning

Solo Imaji / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Stocks in the US pulled back in trade overnight as investors booked some profits after last week’s quadruple record highs to close the week Friday.

That pullback in stocks is consistent with a little bit of US dollar weakness to reverse its recent move and a dip in bond rates with the 10-year treasury at 2.32% this morning. That’s down 8 points from last week’s high.

US dollar weakness has helped the yen strengthen with USDJPY back near 112, while the Australian dollar traded up to a high of 0.7493 last night. It’s at 0.7475 this morning.

Elsewhere, all the focus is really on OPEC and whether or not the cartel can put aside ancient rivalries to stitch up a deal to cut production. It’s looking tenuous at the moment but oil is still up 1.74% having traded through a 5% range in the past 24 hours.

Gold is up a little, iron ore still very strong, while copper and other base metals are at multi-month, and in some cases, multi-year highs.

Here’s the scoreboard (8.00am AEDT):

Dow: 19099 -53 (-0.28%)

S&P 500 202 -11 (-0.53%)

SPI 200 Futures (December): 5,470 -2 (+0.0%)

AUDUSD: 0.7475 +0.0038 (+0.50%)

The top stories

1. Trump is on the right track it seems. The OECD just upgraded the global growth outlook – on the back of an expected increase in fiscal policy. Slide 5 of the OECD’s presentation from last night’s release of its latest Global Economic Outlook says “without policy ambition, the low-growth trap and high financial risks will persist’. That sounds very much like the organisation is not only tacitly supporting Donald Trump’s fiscal initiatives but telling other governments to join the spending party.

Indeed, slide 15 doubles down and specifically says “use the space for fiscal initiatives and structural reforms to boost growth and equity”. Of course, we know governments are moving in that direction around the world, urged by central bankers’ assertions monetary policy can’t do it all.

But the OECD says that governments should use these still super-low interest rates around the world to borrow and spend on important projects. And they think some might listen because they have upgraded the outlook for global growth to 3.3% for 2017 from 2.9% and it’s now looking for global growth to hit 3.6% in 2018.

2. On Australia, the OECD says it will be time to raise rates in late 2017. The organisation has backed in behind the RBA’s more positive outlook and says growth in 2018 will be 3% and the “decline in resource-sector investment will tail off and the non-resource sector will be supported by a steady increase in household consumption and investment as wages and employment rise”.

That’s good news.

Not so good maybe, if folks have borrowed too much to buy a home, is that the OECD also said:

Monetary policy tightening is expected to commence towards the end of 2017 and this is appropriate given likely monetary-policy developments elsewhere, the cyclical development of the domestic economy and the need to unwind tensions from the low-interest environment, notably in the housing market, which has in many places experienced rising prices for some time.

3. OPEC looks destined to fail to do a deal – again. The Saudis are playing hardball with their OPEC colleagues. So far in the last few days they have scotched the OPEC/non-OPEC meeting which was supposed to take place overnight, and their oil minister Khalid al-Falih also appeared to give up on a deal saying over the weekend that even without a deal the oil market will rebalance in 2017.

That saw crude oil futures down as much as 2% in Asian trade yesterday before they bounced as much as 2.6% last night trading through a $2.5 a barrel range.

But the pre-meeting meeting appears to have broken up in Vienna without any concrete deal being done and the boys at ForexLive report the Iranian oil minister said OPEC will be successful if not managed by political rivalries.

So we know what’s going on. The Saudis are clearly demanding Iran and Iraq join the production cut as well. If so, a deal will get done. If not, we could see oil prices in freefall come Thursday.

4.Bonds in the US have settled but the selling pressure looks far from over. Yesterday I covered a note from Jeffries showing that investors are bailing out of bonds and buying equities. But even the most casual look at the flow of funds this year suggests the rotation out of bonds has a long way – and many 10s of billions of dollars – to go.

That’s a theme the fixed income strategists at Societe Generale would agree with. Bob Bryan reports they say a combination of government policies, central bank tightening, and increasing global growth will put a stop to the so-called “bond party” of the past 30 years and cause a “serious hangover”.

Yup. Definitely worth the read, that post.

5. Four charts that show China’s accelerating debt problem. At some point debt needs to be repaid. That’s as true of Australian household borrowing to feed the every growing price for Australia’s big city housing as it is in the Chinese economy.

And while I’m a China growth bull longer term, the debt bomb worries me. And it’s growing, says Ben Moshinsky in this illuminating article.

6. We are just one more “financial crisis” away from the end of central bank independence, says Morgan Stanley. Central banks are a great foil for politicians when they are effective. But as their actions since the GFC have proven they are neither infallible nor omnipotent.

With that in mind I spied an interesting article from Bob Bryan on Elga Bartsch, the chief European economist at Morgan Stanley, and her take on central banks. It’s a great take on things but I wanted to draw out Bartsch’s comment on why this might happen.

She said:

“A prolonged period of exceptionally low interest rates has weighed on financial intermediaries’ business models.” Hence, financial stability issues — ranging from a credit crunch to shortfalls in pension benefits or life insurance payments to a hard landing in risk asset markets (notably housing) — could turn out to be final nail in the coffin of central bank independence.

I’m Greg McKenna and you can catch me on Twitter or at AxiTrader where I am the Chief Market Strategist.

From Ric Spooner at CMC Markets, here’s today’s Stock to Watch

Tabcorp

Tabcorp shareholders started the week contemplating UK press reports that Ladbrokes Coral Group had hired advisers to prepare an offer for the company.

By end of the day, Tabcorp’s share price suggests the market sees limited prospects of any bid eventuating. After running up to trend line resistance around $4.88, the stock closed only 1.9% higher at $4.72.

While Ladbrokes have apparently had a long term strategic designs on Tabcorp, analysts believe that it would be a big ask for them at the moment.

Tabcorp actually has a bigger market capitalization than Ladbrokes which has also just completed its own merger. Tabcorp is merging with local lotteries and wagering group, Tatts and it may be that this deal makes more sense.

That said, the global wagering business is in a period of consolidation and Ladbrokes may be thinking hard about the possibilities. This sort of deal could represent a one off window of opportunity to come out on top in the consolidation process.

Source: Supplied

Ric Spooner is chief market analyst at CMC Markets. You can follow Ric on Twitter: @ricspooner_CMC

