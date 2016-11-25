6 things Australian traders will be talking about this morning

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 22: A Turkey makes its way during the 81st annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 22, 2007, in New York City. (Photo by Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images)

US markets were closed for Thanksgiving last night. But that hasn’t stopped the US dollar from surging again against the yen and many emerging market currencies.

The Aussie dollar is hanging tough though, around 74 cents.

Metals remained strong in Shanghai again yesterday and European stock markets finished in the black so futures traders have the December contract up by close to 20 points. Can the ASX200 hold above 5500 today?

Elsewhere, OPEC is edging slowly toward a deal, gold is under pressure as traders just aren’t interested, and copper and iron ore are ripping higher.

Here’s the scoreboard (8am AEDT):

Dow: Closed

S&P 500 Closed

SPI 200 Futures (December): 5,514 +17 (+0.3%)

AUDUSD: 0.7404 +0.0020 (+0.30%)

The top stories

1.Can the ASX 200 finally break 5500 today? Yesterday the index hit a high of 5503 before pulling back. So it would be a big ask on the Friday after the US Thanksgiving holiday to expect that the ASX might take out and hold above such an important psychological level. But that is the gauntlet that futures traders have thrown down for the real money folks when they put their feet under the desk this morning. The 20-point rise in December futures, when added to last night’s ASX200 close of 5485, put the index just over 5500.

If we see that strength in physical trade today it will be the first time the index has traded above 5500 since August. Do you think it can? Here’s the chart.

ASX 200 Daily (Reuters Eikon)

2. Westpac’s Bill Evans thinks Donald Trump will need to tweak his polices if he wants to ‘make America great again’. David Scutt has an interesting take from the doyen of Australian economics on what Trump needs to get right on his policy platform.

Evans reckons he needs to spend a bit more on infrastructure rather than tax cuts. If he is right, and Trump does, then the moves we’ve seen in the US dollar and stocks could be amplified in the months ahead.

3. The US dollar’s march continues to cut swathes through forex markets. After years where the US and other developed markets were mired in low growth and low rates, money had naturally pooled in emerging and frontier markets as investors sought a little bit of extra return or opportunity on their cash that they maybe couldn’t get elsewhere on global markets.

But all that has changed with the election of Donald Trump because of expectations his administration is going to change the growth and inflation paradigm in the US. What that has done is make the US capital markets look attractive once again and undermined the attraction of emerging markets.

So whether it’s the Malaysian ringgit, Indian rupee, Mexican peso, Turkish lira or almost any other EM currency, they have come under pressure as money has flowed out of the region as investors change their bets on global and country growth. Last night the Turkish central bank raised rates half a per cent to 8% but the lira still got hammered.

So too did the Japanese yen. USDJPY is up at 113.40 this morning. It’s not just EM forex. What we are seeing is a paradigm shift in thinking about the future of global economic growth. That’s helping the Aussie dollar in many ways. But if these capital flows accelerate, or investors panic and rush for the exits, then the echoes of the Asian Crisis I hear will grow louder.

4. China might finally be doing something about risk in its shadow banking system. That seems the case after the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) issued draft rules for banks’ off-balance sheet exposures through wealth management products.

Reuters reports that the CBRC demanded banks apply a more “comprehensive” approach to cover “substantive risks” related to off-balance sheet activities, or shadow banking. In particular, the new regulations come at a time of rapid growth in these products. And it appears that at least some financial executives welcome the proposed changes. A general manager in the financial institutions department of a major Chinese bank told Reuters: “The new guidance is good, especially at a time when WMPs are growing too quickly and the problem of inflexible payments cannot be solved.”

The net effect of the regs is that the banking system will need to raise more capital.

5. And while you’re not worrying about China, maybe we should be worrying about Europe. The Italian constitutional referendum on December 4 is the next global markets triggerpoint for uncertainty. And its exactly the kind of political uncertainty that a loss by Italian prime minister Renzi could cause which has the European Central Bank worried.

Liana Brinded reports the ECB has outlined four big risks to financial stability and in no small part they stem from the fractious political situation in Europe and around the globe. It’s worth a look.

And while I’m on Europe and the potential for financial contagion coming from Italy, shareholders in the world’s oldest bank – Monte Paschi di Siena – last night approved a cash call to raise 5 billion euros to shore up the bank’s capital.

6. The latest edition of the best business podcast in the country is out. And Paul Colgan and David Scutt sat down with UBS’ Australian chief economist Scott Haslem to discuss the post-Trump world, the domestic outlook, and the cricket.

You can find Devils and Details on iTunes, where you can rate us and leave a review, or you can listen in below. Enjoy!

I’m Greg McKenna and you can catch me on Twitter or at AxiTrader where I am the Chief Market Strategist.

From Ric Spooner at CMC Markets, here’s today’s Stock to Watch

Commonwealth Bank

So here we are again. The question is will this time be different?

CBA, like a number of big stocks in the ASX 200 has arrived at chart resistance after a steep rally. I suspect this may introduce a note of caution to a relatively quiet Friday’s trading. Either that or we break emphatically through resistance levels, driving a new burst of upward momentum.

In CBA’s case the resistance is broadly between $78.50 and $79.20. It’s a resistance zone that’s put paid to three previous bouts of optimism this year.

This time could be different for CBA. It’s true, there’s caution about the housing market and just how much more capital banks may be required to hold. On the other hand CBA is quite conservatively valued by historical standards at around 14.1 times forward earnings. That does leave scope to rise another few percent if the market feels inclined to stage a year-end rally.

One possibility I can envisage is a temporary pullback from this resistance. That could create some value for traders looking for a year end push up through the resistance to around $82.50.

Source: Supplied

Ric Spooner is chief market analyst at CMC Markets. You can follow Ric on Twitter: @ricspooner_CMC

