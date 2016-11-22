6 things Australian traders will be talking about this morning

Photo: Getty Images

Liftoff.

After languishing just below record highs over the past week, the S&P 500 last night busted down the door with a new record high of 2197. It’s off a couple of points from there but still up a very solid 0.6%. The Nasdaq and Dow are both also higher.

While it was an across the board rally in US stocks, the energy for the big part of the move came from the big rise in oil prices as traders bet OPEC might finally get a deal done.

That move, and a general move higher in metals over the past 24 hours helped commodity currencies, especially the South African rand, push back against the US dollar which saw a pause in its rally almost everywhere except the against the Japanese yen.

The wash-up is that we might finally get that good day on the local market so many have been waiting for. SPI traders have marked the December futures contract up 35 points as traders bet on a better day ahead. That’s certainly likely for the energy stocks on the local index. Oil was only up 1% when trade closed on the ASX yesterday – so there might be a little catch-up today.

Here’s the scoreboard (7.44am AEDT):

Dow: 18941 +74 (+0.4%)

S&P 500: 2195 14 (+0.65%)

SPI 200 Futures (December): 5,389 +36 (+0.7%)

AUDUSD: 0.7361 +0.0041 (+0.56%)

The top stories

1. It’s time for the ASX to catch up to the rally in US stocks – surely. I’m so bullish the ASX I’ve switched some super back out of cash and into the local stock market. I know, I know, doesn’t sound like me at all. But I agree with UBS’ bullish outlook for the market. And I put some stock in the relationship between the price moves in the S&P 500 and the local market. Sure, I know the US market is where the action is under Donald Trump, but the local market can still benefit in the environment we are moving into.

Anyway, here’s the chart from my Reuters Eikon terminal:

ASX 200 versus S&P 500 daily (Reuters Eikon)

2. Goldman Sachs upgraded its outlook for Australia and commodities. Here’s a combination which might have helped support the Aussie dollar overnight. Goldman Sachs not only upgraded its outlook for Australia but also commodities.

On Australia, David Scutt reports Goldman said Australia’s economy “has moved through an important transition point” that will lead to faster economic growth and a higher Australian dollar in the period ahead. While on commodities, Bloomberg reports the investment bank is suggesting an overweight in commodities for the first time in four years.

Goldman’s analysts put the recent rally in commodities in a nice context. “It is tempting to blame the sharp post-election rally in industrial metals prices on President-elect Trump’s platform of lower taxation and higher public spending on infrastructure. We would argue this rally was a continuation of a reflation trend put in place at the start of 2016 by the Chinese through credit stimulus aimed at infrastructure projects and policy driven supply curtailments in coal,” Goldman said.

I couldn’t agree more.

3. Here’s a massive tailwind for US stocks – Goldman says American companies could spend a record amount buying their own shares in 2017. Akin Oyedele reports that David Kostin, Goldman Sachs chief US equity strategist and his team estimate that S&P 500 buyback spending will total $780 billion next year. That would be more than their estimate for $602 billion in 2016, which is already on track to be a record.

The extra cash, on and above the usual buybacks, comes from expected tax changes, Kostin said. “We forecast that S&P 500 firms will repatriate $200 billion of their total $1 trillion of cash held overseas in 2017 and spend $150 billion of the repatriated funds on share repurchases,” he wrote.

4. Another example why “politics is the new economics” for traders. For most of my career I’ve been able to say politics doesn’t influence markets much – or if it does, only at the margin. That all changed in 2016 and last week the forex research team at HSBC said politics, not economics is the big driver behind fluctuations in the world’s currency markets.

The latest example of that was a comment from British prime minister Teresa May that she wanted to avoid a “cliff edge” from Brexit and would seek “transitional” arrangements for Brexit. As a result, as soon as the news hit the wires, the pound roared 1% higher in the space of about a minute. Here’s the chart:

GBPUSD 5-minute chart (AxiTrader, MT4)

5. Oil prices rocketed higher after Russian president Putin added his voice to the chorus that OPEC will get a deal done. Oil options must cost a fortune with volatility as high as it has been lately. After opening around 1% higher in Asia yesterday, oil futures surged another 3% overnight to finish up around 4% in both WTI and Brent terms.

Driving the move were more comments from oil producers that a deal is going to be done at the November 30 meeting. In just the past few days we’ve seen comments from Iran that oil will get to $55 if a deal is done, comments from the Iraqis that they are working with the bloc to get a deal done, from the Saudis that a deal is close, and from the Russian president that he can work with OPEC as it closes in on a deal.

Nothing is certain of course. Getting a deal from OPEC still feels like herding cats. But the signs are all there that the era of pumping to the limit may be nearing an end.

6. And here’s the latest Black Swan chart from SocGen. Leaving aside the notion that it can’t actually be a black swan if we are talking about it, SocGen’s strategy team does a great job summarising what they see as the key risks to the global economy and markets.

Elena Holodny says this time around, China is the big “‘pure economics” risk in the G5. In their chart, SocGen lumped together broader political risk, pointing to the numerous upcoming European elections, potential spillover from policy uncertainty in the EU, and “significant uncertainty” regarding future US policy. But overall, they note, Europe’s the big space to watch politics-wise.

And they also argued that bond yields are the “Achilles’ heel of global markets”, arguing that “market pricing on Fed rate hikes, however, remains modest and there is to our minds significant risk of a more disorderly repricing of global bond yields. Such a scenario could have very negative spillover, not least to emerging markets.”

I see it as grey rather than black but I agree with SocGen on bonds. It’s also worth noting Goldman Sachs also said over the weekend the market hasn’t priced enough Fed hikes over the next two years.

I’m Greg McKenna and you can catch me on Twitter or at AxiTrader where I am the Chief Market Strategist.

From Ric Spooner at CMC Markets, here’s today’s Stock to Watch

Boral

Investors are about to get a new way of tapping into the Trump Administrations’ infrastructure spending via the ASX.

Yesterday, Boral revealed it’s much anticipated US expansion and it’s not mucking about. It has acquired US building products and construction materials company, Headwaters Inc. for $3.5bn. Given that Boral had a market value of about $4.6bn before the announcement, this represents a 75% increase in the size of the company. Around 60% of the acquisition will be funded by raising new equity including a rights issue at $4.80.

The deal has been a long time in the making and is not just about the Trump infrastructure spending plans. They may provide a revenue boost over the next few years but would also have also pushed up the acquisition price. As usual, the success of a deal like this will depend on how well the new, integrated business is managed and whether management can extract the synergies they have factored into the purchase price. One plus, is that Boral’s management has deep experience in the US construction market.

Source: Supplied

Ric Spooner is chief market analyst at CMC Markets. You can follow Ric on Twitter: @ricspooner_CMC

