6 things Australian traders will be talking about this morning

Photo: Getty Images.

The Dow made a new all-time high on Friday night. But it’s only 30 stocks and the broader S&P 500 couldn’t hold its gains and finished slightly lower. The divergence in performance between the two indexes, and between different sectors of the stock market overall, means the solid bounce into week’s end is about backing winners under a Trump presidency.

It’s the same story in Forex markets with the US dollar strong across the board but stronger against emerging currencies. Under that scenario the Aussie is also lower and is at 0.7538 this morning. That’s a little lower than Saturday morning’s close as the Aussie has dipped in along with the Kiwi which has fallen after last night’s 7.8 magnitude earthquake as traders bet it slightly increases the chances of another RBNZ cut. The Kiwi is at 0.7100.

On commodity markets oil fell and gold collapsed while copper reversed again. Meaning the washup for the ASX 200 today is a downside bias with potentially a little more oomph than the 15 points SPI futures fell on Friday night.

Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow: 18847 +40 (+0.2%)

S&P 500: 2167 -3 (-0.14%)

SPI 200 Futures (December): 5,342 -15 (0.3%)

AUDUSD: 0.7538 -0.0063 (-0.82%)

The top stories

1. Energy, gold and commodity stocks might drag on the ASX today. OPEC data released Friday showed that the group pumped and extra 240,000 barrels of oil a day in October compared to September. That saw oil price lower again while the price of gold also collapsed falling to $1225 an ounce – $112 below Wednesday’s high. Throw in the fact that the basic materials sector of the S&P 500 was down down 1.26% and we could end up with a market that is down more than the 15 points the SPI traders were suggesting at the close Saturday morning.

Naturally Chinese data today is also important – but the market could be under a little pressure given the above and stocks going ex-dividend.

2. Here’s my favourite wrap of the markets bounce since trump’s electoral victory: “Markets indulge in make-believe over a Trump presidency”. My thesis is this is not the same type of recovery in global markets that we saw after Brexit or any other market funk of the last few years. When you look at the sectors of the stock market that rallied, and those that lagged, when you look at the bond market selloff, and when you look at the moves in currency markets you see a market picking winners and losers under a Trump presidency.

But the overall tone remains that Trump is going to be positive.

That’s as background to a great article in the FT over the weekend from Robin Wigglesworth saying markets are currently indulging in make-believe over a Trump presidency. Here’s a flavour:

Nagging concerns will quickly manifest themselves in a fierce stock market rout should Mr Trump revert to his campaign persona. There’s giving the president-elect the benefit of the doubt; and then there’s credulously believing that he is Ronald Reagan reincarnate. At the moment markets are tilting too much towards the latter, blithely ignoring his more problematic policies.

3. And if you are wondering what professional investors are thinking about Trump – HSBC says these are the questions they are being asked. Will Martin has a wrap of HSBC’s chief US economist Kevin Logan and a bunch of strategists and analysts on what they are being asked.

The questions are on things like the impact on the Fed, US Treasuries, the US dollar, equity complacency, and emerging markets among other things. You can find more here.

4. Analysts say one of Trump’s major economic policies could lead to a global recession. Donald Trump has so many policy platforms one of the big questions politically, and for markets, is which ones he’ll implement and which he won’t. Bob Bryan and Elena Holodny have had a look at a number of analysts’ notes and write that Trump’s protectionist agenda is really worrying them.

They note that Trump made the free trade debate one of the central topics of his campaign after criticising China, Mexico, and Japan. But the analysts say that if implemented punitive trade policies like tariffs will knock growth lower across the globe and set off a trade war. They have more here.

5. Goldman Sachs warns that the bond market selloff will threaten global reflation. Bond markets in the US were closed for the Veterans Day holiday Friday but like other markets they were sharply higher on the week as traders bet a Trump presidency is likely to be reflationary. US 10’s hit their highest levels since January as a result.

But Bloomberg reports Francesco Garzarelli, Goldman Sachs co-head of global macro and markets research in London, says: “The ongoing exuberance around even faster U.S. reflation post the U.S. election may prove ultimately self-defeating without much more convincing signs of a growth upswing”.

That said Goldman are expecting the US 10 year rate to hit 2.50% in 2017 which would of itself put some sort of hand brake on stocks. But they say the US economy can handle such a move without threatening growth.

6. And of course we have another big week ahead – so here’s my weekly diary with everything you need to know about the week ahead. The week kicks off with a bang today as the monthly trifecta of seriously important retail sales, industrial production, and urban investment data out of China hits. There are many speeches from the Fed, including Janet Yellen, we’re waiting on Trump’s cabinet (and a CBS interview today), while here at home we have the increasingly rubbery but equally important jobs data on Thursday.

I’ve got what you need to know here.

I’m Greg McKenna and you can catch me on Twitter or at AxiTrader where I am the Chief Market Strategist.

And now from CMC Markets’ Ric Spooner is today’s Stock of the Day

Deutsche Bank

The European banking sector has long featured on investors’ global wall of worry. Deutsche Bank has been a major focus of concern, making its share price a good guide to wider market sentiment on this issue. Last week things were looking distinctly better.

Markets are reacting to the view that a Trump administration will be good for Deutsche. Potential benefits include:

Repeal of the Dodd Frank rules which will help Deutsche’s large investment banking business

Higher interest rates which will improve its earnings

An earlier settlement with the US Department of

Justice on its GFC related fines might be possible as outgoing Democrat appointees look to clear the decks before they depart.

Trump’s election saw Deutsche’s share price break above chart resistance. It found itself above its 200 day moving average for the first time since August last year and finished up 27% on its low of about 6 weeks ago.

Ric Spooner, chief market analyst, CMC Markets

You can follow Ric on Twitter @ricspooner_CMC

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.