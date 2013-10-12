6 Telling Quotes From Janet Yellen

Current Federal Reserve Vice Chair Janet Yellen has been nominated by President Obama to become the next Chair of the Fed.

Many people have said many different things about her. Some experts think she is too dovish, which means she is likely to keep monetary policy loose and easy for a long-time. Others argue that she tends to move with the consensus.

Indeed, Yellen has been noticeably quiet this year.

But Goldman Sachs’ Kris Dawsey cobbled together some key recent quotes that offer clues as to how she thinks about monetary policy and the economy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.