6 Teen Startups To Watch

Over the last few weeks, six teams have been working out of Teens in Tech Labs HQ in Mountain View, CA building a product that they launched at the 2011 Teens in Tech Conference.



The incubator program lasted a little over eight weeks and was very hands on, in terms of mentor and advisor involvement. The Teens in Tech Incubator program came out of an idea that entrepreneurship doesn’t have a start age — you can be an entrepreneur at any age. It was started by Daniel Brusilovsky a 19 year old serial entrepreneur.

Here are the six teams:

Build A Circle (Oakland, CA): helps you to relink your memories and friends at an appropriate time.

MySchoolHelp (White Plains, NY): making it easy for high school students to find and share their classmates’ notes. (Disclaimer: this is my startup, I participated in the incubator program.)

Bubbl App (Palo Alto, CA): a geo-social mobile application that lets your friends know when you can hang out.

Codulous (Santa Cruz, CA): an online code editor that works in the cloud and syncs with your desktop and many other services.

CM Studios (Atherton, CA): bringing a zombie game to the iPhone, and soon Android Workcrib (Walnut Creek, CA): a social sharing site for your workspace.

