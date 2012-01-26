6 Strange Disney-Branded Products

This post originally appeared at The Week.
Disney has the kids’ market covered, from blockbuster movies and radio stations to theme parks and an endless array of retail goods. But the entertainment conglomerate doesn’t limit itself to child’s play and has long had its white cartoon gloves all over a range of adult-focused ventures (bridal wear, anyone?). Here’s a look at 6 surprising Disney-branded products.
Disney has expanded its e-commerce portfolio with the launch of DisneyBaby.com, a catch-all site for new mothers that merges networking opportunities, advice, personal story-sharing, and merchandise sales. It's an inevitable venture, says Erin Gloria Ryan at Jezebel, that moves the 'brand's first impression on humans closer and closer to the moment of conception.'
The company that perpetuates the princess dream for little girls now wants to make grown women feel like -- or, at least, resemble -- their favourite animated princess as they walk down the aisle. Since 2007, Disney Bridal has outfitted brides with gowns inspired by various Disney princesses including Belle, from Beauty and the Beast(pictured), Cinderella, and Arial from The Little Mermaid.
Plastic children's baubles aren't enough anymore. Disney has upgraded its accessories line to include gold, silver, and jeweled pieces for the young at heart. Inspiration for the designs ranges from traditional characters like Mickey Mouse and Tinker Belle to unlikely films like the futuristic Tron.
Disney jumped into the mobile market last year with its own line of Android-based smartphones. The phones have an HD touchscreen and 8MP camera. Outfitted with the Mickey Mouse insignia and decked out in a variety of candy colours, the phones are targeted at both tweens and adults. Bad news for Mickey-besotted Americans: So far, this mobile magic is only available in Japan.
Kids who visit Disney World in Orlando, Fla., often don't want to leave. Disney is counting on adults who feel the same to fill a new gated luxury residential community called Golden Oak, located just south of the Magic Kingdom. Families will need to pony up between $1.5 and $8 million for a single, custom home (one of only 30) created by Walt Disney imagineers.
One of the company's longer running adult ventures, the Epcot Food and Wine Festival is an international destination for the Disney-cum-foodie fan. The annual fall event features a plethora of international cuisines from Portuguese to Caribbean and now offers a mobile app to help foodies tour the many outdoor kiosks. Shown here during the 2011 event: TV personality Clinton Kelly and Goofy.
