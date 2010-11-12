6 Stocks That Several Bullish Insiders Are Buying Like Crazy

Insider Monkey
Shadow Silhouette

Academic studies have shown that insider trading is most profitable when several insiders buy around the same time. A study by University of Illinois professor Josef Lakonishok and his student Inmoo Lee showed that insider purchases generate more than 7 % per year in excess returns above index funds. Insider Monkey, your source for free insider trading data, compiled the list of companies with at least 3 insiders buying with the latest purchase made in November. Here are the 6 stocks insiders agree will beat the index funds during the next 6 months:

1. BOSTON PRIVATE FINL HLDS INC (BPFH): The stock is up more than 3% since the last insider purchase on Monday. If you had bought BPFH last Thursday after the initial insider purchase was announced, you could’ve made nearly 5% in less than a week.

2. CHARLES & COLVARD LTD (CTHR): CTHR is up more than 2% since the last insider purchase on Monday.  If you had bought this stock last Thursday after the initial insider purchase, you could have made nearly 7% in less than 1 week.

3. PIXELWORKS INC (PXLW): Pixelworks is up more than 4% since the last insider purchase on Monday. If you had bought it at the end of August after the previous insider purchase, you could have made nearly 23% in a little more than 2 months.

4. CEDAR FAIR L P FUN: FUN is up more than 3% since the last insider purchase on Friday. If you had bought it in mid September after the first insider purchase, you could have made more than 25% in less than 2 months.

5. CALAMP CORP( CAMP): Calamp Corp is up nearly 7% since the last insider purchase on Thursday (one week ago). If you had bought CAMP on October 28 after the previous insider purchase was announced, you could have made nearly 7% in 2 weeks.

6. RIMAGE CORP (RIMG): Rimage Corp is up nearly 4% since the last insider purchase on Monday. If you had bought RIMG on Thursday (one week ago) after the first insider purchase was announced, you could have made more than 7% in just 1 week.

This post was published at Insider Monkey >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.