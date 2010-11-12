6 Stocks That Several Bullish Insiders Are Buying Like Crazy

Academic studies have shown that insider trading is most profitable when several insiders buy around the same time. A study by University of Illinois professor Josef Lakonishok and his student Inmoo Lee showed that insider purchases generate more than 7 % per year in excess returns above index funds. Insider Monkey, your source for free insider trading data, compiled the list of companies with at least 3 insiders buying with the latest purchase made in November. Here are the 6 stocks insiders agree will beat the index funds during the next 6 months:



1. BOSTON PRIVATE FINL HLDS INC (BPFH): The stock is up more than 3% since the last insider purchase on Monday. If you had bought BPFH last Thursday after the initial insider purchase was announced, you could’ve made nearly 5% in less than a week.

2. CHARLES & COLVARD LTD (CTHR): CTHR is up more than 2% since the last insider purchase on Monday. If you had bought this stock last Thursday after the initial insider purchase, you could have made nearly 7% in less than 1 week.

3. PIXELWORKS INC (PXLW): Pixelworks is up more than 4% since the last insider purchase on Monday. If you had bought it at the end of August after the previous insider purchase, you could have made nearly 23% in a little more than 2 months.

4. CEDAR FAIR L P FUN: FUN is up more than 3% since the last insider purchase on Friday. If you had bought it in mid September after the first insider purchase, you could have made more than 25% in less than 2 months.

5. CALAMP CORP( CAMP): Calamp Corp is up nearly 7% since the last insider purchase on Thursday (one week ago). If you had bought CAMP on October 28 after the previous insider purchase was announced, you could have made nearly 7% in 2 weeks.

6. RIMAGE CORP (RIMG): Rimage Corp is up nearly 4% since the last insider purchase on Monday. If you had bought RIMG on Thursday (one week ago) after the first insider purchase was announced, you could have made more than 7% in just 1 week.

