Here's How To Make Sure Your Social Media Campaign Isn't A Complete Waste Of Money And Time

When you are going into present your results , remember everyone in the room will be connecting the dots to figure out out this will help them in their business. If you are a small business owner, you know very well how this will connect to your goal of increased customer engagement and service.

One of the small businesses I speak to regularly is Dr. Alan Glazier, CEO of Shady Grove Eye and Vision, and his measurement is the climb in patient retention since he started using more social media tools and reduced some of his traditional marketing expenses.

Chef Vinod of Indique Heights, a favourite restaurant of mine, says his blog, K.N. Vinod, has brought in comments from customers and more restaurant reviews. Another restaurateur, Kumar Iyer of Rangoli Restaurant in South Riding, Virginia, has used social media to organise events, and finds event participation is a great measurement.

Katie Paine has a convenient social media measurement checklist and PR Measurement Blog for you to use. There are also books that I have read where examples of success are plenty -- Shel Israel's Naked Conversation and Twitterville.

Charlene Li has some examples of benefits of dialog in her book Open Leadership which could be used in your business as well.