6 Risky Ways To Pay Off Credit Card Debt

Not long after the eggnog wears off, the realisation sets in that you got into the holiday shopping spirit a little too much this season.



Now you’re staring at a credit card bill the size of Santa’s belly.

What’s the best way to get out of the Christmas red?

You could forgo little luxuries, such as paring down to basic cable and bagging lunch instead of dining out, and direct the extra cash to trim down the debt.

You could also pay more than the minimum payment each month, and attack the credit card balance with the highest interest rate first. After several months of sacrifice, the credit card debt would be conquered, and life would resume as before.

But just like losing weight, there are shortcuts you don’t want to take to pay off holiday credit card debt. Bankrate outlines six of them.

