6 Reasons Why Your Social Media Campaign Is Sucking

If you’re not seeing the results you want from your social media campaign, you’re probably making one of the 6 common mistakes described in a recent post from Small Business Trends.

Don’t give up. Use this guide of what not to do to figure out your problem areas, and fix them.

In summary:

1. You didn’t make a plan. Social media marketing is just like any other marketing campaign — you need to come up with a strategy before you dive in.

2. You don’t offer enough fresh or useful content. No one’s going to care about you if you’re not updating frequently with interesting material.

3. You’re not targeting the right audience. You have to focus on the social media platforms that your customers are using — not just the most popular ones.

4. The employee running your campaign isn’t right for the job. Running a corporate social media campaign requires certain skills and attributes; make sure the person who’s in charge of yours knows what they’re doing and is passionate about it.

5. You’re selling. Social media is best used for building relationships with your customers; sales will come once you’ve won them over.

6. You’re not fully committed to it. The ROI of your social media campaign is directly tied to how much time, energy, and resources you devote to it.

