Here's What's In That Brand New Report On Banks And Sovereign Debt

Banks in the Eurozone face some huge threats.That’s the implication of a new report from the Bank of International Settlements, which devised a chilling analysis of why the economic situation in Europe is quickly going from bad to worse.



The study analyses the impact of sovereign risk on banks, in part based on data taken from the last few years.

The bottom line: As goes the country, so goes the banking system.

These graphs may be pretty, but the situation is not.

