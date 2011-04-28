6 Reasons To Think The "Birth Certificate" Is A Forgery

Photo: MShades via Flickr

Some birthers are already barking down brand new avenues that don’t have anything to do with Obama’s place of birth.Others, no doubt, will insist that the birth certificate is a forgery.



We find that to be implausible — actually, it was always implausible — but for those who think this might be a replay of Rathergate, The Smoking Gun identifies some questions about the legitimacy of the document.

If the original document was in a bound volume (as reflected by the curvature of the left hand side of the certificate), how can the green patterned background of the document’s safety paper be so seamless?

• Why, if Obama was born on August 4, 1961, was the “Date Accepted by Local Reg.” four days later on August 8, 1961?

• What is the significance of the smudges in the box containing the name of the reported attendant?

• In the “This Birth” box there are two mysterious Xs above “Twin” and “Triplet.” Is there a sibling or two unaccounted for?

• What is the significance of the mysterious numbers, seen vertically, on the document’s right side?

• Finally, the “Signature of Local Registrar” in box 21 may be a desperate attempt at establishing the document’s Hawaiian authenticity. Note to forgers: it is spelled “Ukulele.”

We’re sure sceptics will come up with a lot more.

