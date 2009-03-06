6 Reasons To Move To Iceland

We’ve already explained why we’re long Canada, but if “America’s Hat” isn’t your thing, here’s another suggestion: move to Iceland.



Consider:

They’ve already had their bust. Their currency is already worthless, which means you don’t have to worry about a coming bust. In America, you’re living in fear that the Chinese will wake up, stop buying American debt, and the only answer will be running the printing presses. Hello Weimar! It still feels like a longshot, but it could happen. Why live with the fear?

They’re geopolitically insignificant. Who’s going to bomb Reykjavik if there’s another World War?

They’ve got resources. When you boil it down, what more do you need to live than geothermal energy and fish? Ok, you need an internet connection, too, but they have that. Fish, geothermal energy and internet and you’re all set.

It’s a peaceful island. They did have some “riots” after the economy first collapsed, but by and large they were non-violent. There’s a lot of social cohesion there, which means that even in the downtimes, there’s probably little need to stockpile guns.

Few repressed, angry immigrants. Unlike many other places in Europe, where you’ve got pockets of under- or unemployed angry immigrants, Iceland doesn’t have this critical societal issue to resolve.

And the bonus.

Icelanders are good looking. (Photo courtesty of Vala Run)

