6 major ways transportation will change by 2045

Andy Scales A rendering of how London will look in 2045.

Transportation has evolved relatively slowly.

Sure, trains and cars have drastically improved since their introduction in the early 19th century. But really, we still rely on these old, albeit modified, forms of transportation.

In the next 30 years, though, we are likely to see more change in transportation technology than we’ve seen in the last 100 years.

Ian Pearson, an engineer and a fellow at the World Academy for Arts and Science, recently told Tech Insider some of the big changes we can look forward to.

The futurologist with an 85% accuracy track record noted that in 10 years time, driverless transportation will be ubiquitous.

But there’s more to look forward to then just driverless transportation. Within the next 30 years, Pearson envisions a future where space travel is common and Hyperloop systems are abundant.

Here’s a look a breakdown of his boldest predictions:

