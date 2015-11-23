6 major ways transportation will change by 2045

Transportation has evolved relatively slowly.
Sure, trains and cars have drastically improved since their introduction in the early 19th century. But really, we still rely on these old, albeit modified, forms of transportation.
In the next 30 years, though, we are likely to see more change in transportation technology than we’ve seen in the last 100 years.
Ian Pearson, an engineer and a fellow at the World Academy for Arts and Science, recently told Tech Insider some of the big changes we can look forward to.
The futurologist with an 85% accuracy track record noted that in 10 years time, driverless transportation will be ubiquitous.
But there’s more to look forward to then just driverless transportation. Within the next 30 years, Pearson envisions a future where space travel is common and Hyperloop systems are abundant.
Here’s a look a breakdown of his boldest predictions:
Travelling via Hyperloop will be here before we know it.
In fact, a few start-ups aim to break ground on the Hyperloop, which is a futuristic tubular system that shoots pod-like capsules between destinationa at speeds of more than 500 miles per hour, as soon as next year.
California-based startup Hyperloop Technologies is planning on building three hyperloops by 2020 and Hyperloop Transportation Technologies plans on breaking ground on a five-mile test track in 2016.
Pearson said by 2050, Hyperloops will be a pretty normal form of transportation.
Above is a demo of the AeroMobil 3.0, a prototype of a flying car unveiled in Vienna during the Pioneers Festival in 2014. Pearson points to the success of prototypes such as the AeroMobil 3.0 as signs that flying cars will exist in the future. Pearson declined to give a specific date, noting that we've already started seeing prototypes.
However, he said he doesn't see them becoming a popular form of transit because of safety challenges. The flying cars Pearson envisions will hover above the ground and operate similarly to the way helicopters do. They will have the ability to take off and hover in the air, but they won't zip around like in popular movie depictions.
'There might be some flying cars, but not very many,' he said. 'They would have to be self-flying cars, there's no way ordinary people would fly them.'
Pearson said that in 10 years, driverless systems will be ubiquitous, but we'll have already evolved past self-driving cars.
What Pearson envisions is similar to what two Italian researchers are looking to release in 2020 -- self-driving pods. The pods, called Next (pictured above), are essentially a driverless box that will take you to your desired destination.
Hypersonic aircrafts that fly high in the air will exist in 2040, but the cost of riding one will reserve it for the super wealthy.
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office actually approved a patent for an airbus that could transport you from London to New York in just one hour.
