6 Ways To Get Your favourite Tunes Without Paying Full Price

Looking for this year’s best music? Now that the Grammy winners have been announced, you may want to put that top single on repeat or check out the full album for more great hits.You don’t need to shell out $1.29 for each MP3 song or $9.99 or more for full albums to hear your favourite songs. Instead, head over to sites where you can play Grammy-nominated music free or download full albums starting at $2.99.



Here are six sites to get your fix of free or cheap music from this year’s Grammy Awards.

GrooveSharkIf you’re looking for a free Web-based service similar to Spotify, GrooveShark offers free streaming music that you can share with friends.

Many Grammy-nominated songs and albums can be played right from the Web for free, like Kelly Clarkson’s album Stronger or Blunderbuss by Jack White.

If sharing music with your friends is important, GrooveShark also integrates with social networks. Users can add their friends to see what they’re listening to and share artists and playlists by email and using Twitter, Facebook, and other social media sites.

Google Play

For more discounts and free music downloads, check out Google Play.

Just like Amazon, Google Play is offering discounted Grammy downloads. Get Kiss by Carly Rae Jepson for just $2.99 or Frank Ocean’s Channel Orange for $4.99, both $7 less than the current iTunes Store price.

Google Play also offers free songs that are updated regularly and can be added to your library with one click.

Spotify

Spotify is a free streaming service with an advantage over other options: You choose the songs you want to hear. Spotify gives you access to 20 million songs on-demand, meaning you can listen to “Call Me Maybe” all day if you’d like.

You’re not limited to just hit singles. Listen to full albums from this year’s Grammy nominees, like Gotye’s Making Mirrors and Some Nights by Fun.

If you’d rather listen to just the hit songs, check out Grammy playlists Spotify users have created. With the “ShareMyPlaylists” plug-in, you can listen to more than 40 tracks by this year’s Grammy nominees with one click.

Pandora

If you’d rather put your music on autopilot, Pandora allows you to listen nonstop based on your tastes.

Pandora acts more like a radio than a library of music. Users create “stations” based on their favourite artists, songs, and music genres. Create a “Mumford & Sons” station, and you’ll hear their songs mixed in with similar artists.

Pandora’s algorithm chooses music based on what you like and what you don’t. Give songs you love a “thumbs up” to hear more, or click “thumbs down” for tracks you don’t like and you’ll never hear that song again.

To make finding Grammy-nominated music easier, Pandora has a list of Grammy stations by genre that you can play with one click.

While you can’t hear your songs whenever you want, Pandora mixes music from your favourite artists with songs you might not have heard before. If you’re looking to discover new music similar to your favourite artists, Pandora may offer some pleasant surprises.

Amazon.com MP3 Store

If you prefer to own music rather than just streaming, Amazon.com is offering deals on this year’s winners as well as past nominees.

Check out albums for this year’s nominees starting at $2.99, with single songs starting at $0.69. Pick up El Camino by the Black Keys, nominated for “Album of the Year” for just $2.99. Adele’s“Set Fire to the Rain” is one of several award-winning tracks available for $0.69.

Amazon also has past nominees starting at $2.99 per album. Breakaway from nominee Kelly Clarkson is just $2.99 and Norah Jones’s Come Away With Me currently goes for $3.99.

Amazon also offers free downloads with Grammy artists mixed in. Browse their listings and check back often for new additions that you can add to your digital library.

YouTube

If you’re looking for the quickest way to listen to your favourite songs gratis, search for top tracks on YouTube. Most artists have their own channels with official music accompanied by HD video.

Taylor Swift’s YouTube Channel boasts more than 1.2 billion views. You can watch one of her latest hits and Grammy “Record of the Year” nominee “We Are Never Getting Back Together”right from your computer or smartphone.

You can also check out the Official Grammys YouTube channel for video and interviews with artists from the awards show.

