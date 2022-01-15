At least 6 people were hospitalized following mass shooting at concert venue in Oregon, according to police

A Minneapolis Police officers unrolls caution tape at a crime scene on June 16, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Six people were injured following a mass shooting outside an event venue in Oregon on Friday.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. during a concert at WOW Hall.

Eugene Police Department Chief Chris Skinner said one victim is in critical condition.

At least six people were hospitalized following a mass shooting at an event venue in Oregon, police say.

The shooting occurred outside of WOW Hall in Eugene, Oregon during a Zay Bang and Lil Bean concert just before 9:30 p.m on Friday, according to reports.

Local agencies responded to the scene and the six known victims were taken to a local hospital, according to the Eugene Police Department.

One is in critical condition and underwent surgery, Chief Chris Skinner said at a news conference posted on Saturday. No deaths have been reported.

“Police are actively working the investigation,” the department said. “There is no suspect in custody at this time and we ask the public to call with any relevant information.”

Skinner said what they know at this time is there was a male in a hoodie seen running in the area. He added that witnesses did not immediately come forward with information.

WOW Hall’s Interim Executive Director Deb Maher and Board Chair Jaci Guerena released a statement following the incident on Friday.

“We at the WOW Hall want to thank all first responders who came so quickly to ensure everyone’s safety and administer first aid. We believe all staff and volunteers are safe and accounted for,” the statement said. “This is unprecedented at the WOW Hall. The police are investigating. If we receive additional information, we will try to make it available.”

The statement continued: “Thank you for continuing to support the WOW Hall in these very challenging times.”