Royal Caribbean says 6 guests – 4 of whom were vaccinated – tested positive onboard a Bahamas cruise

Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas ship. Royal Caribbean International

Six guests tested positive onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise in the Bahamas, despite the cruise line’s safety precautions.

Four of those who tested positive were vaccinated, and two were unvaccinated children.

The cruise line requires all crew members and guests over 16 to be fully vaccinated.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Six guests tested positive for the coronavirus onboard the Adventure of the Seas, a cruise ship sailing from Nassau in the Bahamas, Royal Caribbean confirmed to Insider on Friday.

Of the four vaccinated adults and two unvaccinated children who tested positive for COVID-19, only one is experiencing mild symptoms, while the rest are asymptomatic, the company said.

According to Royal Caribbean, the infected guests were quarantined and the people they were in close contact with tested negative. They got off the ship in Freeport, Bahamas, and took private transportation home. Morgan Hines, a USA Today reporter sailing on the ship, originally broke the news on Twitter.

Travelers on board the 1,182 passenger ship have not all been notified of the COVID-19 cases.

Everyone on the ship with 900 crew members will be made aware of the positive cases through an announcement from the captain Friday, USA Today reported.

There will be no quarantine requirement for anyone else on board the ship at this time and the cruise will carry on as normal, the news outlet reported.

All crew members and passengers over the age of 16 have to be fully vaccinated and test negative before being allowed onboard the ship, a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said. Royal Caribbean also requires unvaccinated guests to purchase travel insurance, making cruising more expensive for the unvaccinated.

On Royal Caribbean ships, passengers who don’t present a vaccination card showing that they’re fully vaccinated have to wear masks and pay out-of-pocket for extra COVID-19 tests. Vaccinated passengers are allowed to take off their masks in certain parts of the ship that are designated as “vaccinated-only venues.”

On June 26, a Royal Caribbean ship sailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Mexico and the Bahamas was the first cruise to sail from the US since the start of the pandemic. Changes to the cruising experience included extra hand-sanitizing stations by elevators and restaurants and intensive care beds and ventilators. The ship sailed at around a third of its capacity, and over 95% of passengers were vaccinated, according to CDC guidelines.

The Adventure of the Seas isn’t the first cruise to see positive COVID-19 tests. On July 12, an American Cruise Line Alaska cruise saw two guests and one crew member test positive.

The Adventure of the Seas is currently off the coast of the Bahamas and was cruising to Nassau, according to CruiseMapper.