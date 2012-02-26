6 Of These Brands Will Rule Facebook's Mobile Ads — And 6 Will Fail

Photo: T-Mobile

Now that Facebook’s launch of Timeline for brands is imminent (and its ads for Facebook’s mobile apps are right behind that) it’s time to consider which brands are likely to do well in the new mobile environment and which might as well not bother.NewMediaMetrics, a New York-based brand strategy firm, believes it already knows which brands will have a built-in mobile advantage, and which won’t. Each year, the company surveys 3,500 consumers aged 13 –54 to gauge their “emotional attachment” to 330 brands and more than 350 media properties.



When cross-referenced, the data reveal the nexus of consumers who are both highly attached to Facebook and highly attached to their mobile phones.

Without further ado, here are the top six brands that would be best served by advertising on Facebook on the mobile phone platform, and six that might want to save their money:

The Six Brands Most Likely To Succeed On Facebook Mobile

Note: “attached” means 3.2 times more likely than the average consumer to consider buying the brand in this context. The percentages represent the portion of people who are likely to be both attached to advertising via Facebook on their cell phone or mobile device, and also attached to the brand in question.

Apple: 82 per cent iPad: 79 per cent iPhone: 72 per cent Victoria’s Secret: 71 per cent Sony PlayStation: 71 per cent Visa: 61 per cent

Unsurprisingly, Apple and its brands dominate. (Who isn’t attached to their iPhone?) It’s hard to imagine Apple would feel the need to advertise its products on Facebook, but wireless carriers might want to promote retail deals for the Apple brands they sell. But note how well Victoria’s Secret and Visa do — they’re a pair of rare non-gadget brands succeeding in a tech-friendly environment.

The Six Brands Least Likely To Succeed On Facebook Mobile

Once again, packaged goods brands struggle in social media. It’s almost becoming a truism: Consumers are happy to engage with entertainment and tech brands in new media but just don’t care about products found on the supermarket shelf.

Sierra Mist: 34 per cent Staples: 37 per cent Sears: 37 per cent Sprite: 37 per cent Suave: 37 per cent Wheat Thins: 42 per cent

