6 Myths About Starting A Business

In a series of two articles for Forbes, entrepreneur and investor Shaun Rein discusses a few widely-held misconceptions about what it really takes to start a successful business.



Many entrepreneurs delay their startup plans or are eventually derailed because of these common business “myths.”

Don’t fall into that trap! Rein advises all would-be entrepreneurs to beware the following ideas:

You need to spend a lot of time preparing a detailed business plan.

You need to have a perfect, mind-blowingly innovative product.

Being the boss means you can give everyone else the hard work to do.

You have to spend money to make money.

You have to have an MBA or tons of past experience.

Raising money from venture capitalists is the best way to go.

Read the full articles over at Forbes by clicking here and here.

