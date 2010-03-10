6 Myths About Starting A Business

In a series of two articles for Forbes, entrepreneur and investor Shaun Rein discusses a few widely-held misconceptions about what it really takes to start a successful business.
Many entrepreneurs delay their startup plans or are eventually derailed because of these common business “myths.”
Don’t fall into that trap! Rein advises all would-be entrepreneurs to beware the following ideas:
- You need to spend a lot of time preparing a detailed business plan.
- You need to have a perfect, mind-blowingly innovative product.
- Being the boss means you can give everyone else the hard work to do.
- You have to spend money to make money.
- You have to have an MBA or tons of past experience.
- Raising money from venture capitalists is the best way to go.
Read the full articles over at Forbes by clicking here and here.
