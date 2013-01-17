6 More NYC Financiers And Their Lovely Leading Ladies

Photo: Getty Images/Larry Busacca

Last week we brought you 10 NYC financiers who managed to land some of our favourite ladies, from Leandra Medine to Mary-Kate Olsen.As it turns out, the list goes on. So, we want to introduce you to another batch of fine financiers and the leading ladies who’ve managed to steal their hearts. Click through to see the powerful duos in part II.



Go HERE to check out part I of NYC Financiers And Their Leading Ladies!

Euan Rellie and Lucy Skyes What he does: Managing Director of Business Development Asia, a Manhattan-based investment bank. Euan Rellie may be a banker by day, but the Brit has also established himself on the New York social scene. As if he didn't have enough on his plate, he is also a style contributor for Park & Bond. It's no wonder he managed to scoop up the gorgeous Lucy Sykes, consulting fashion director at Rent The Runway. The couple met in 1998, while Sykes was dating Euan's then roommate, but despite that, the couple fell in love and married in 2002. Jamie Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard What he does: Partner in international development operations focusing on capital fundraising and investor relations at The Claremont Group. Jamie met his wife Veronica Swanson Beard at a mutual friend's wedding, where it was love at first sight for the duo. They were later married at a ceremony held in New Orleans in 2004. Veronica, an heiress of the frozen-food pioneers Swanson, told Fashion Week Daily that marrying Jamie was already on her mind when they were first introduced. Eric Zinterhofer and Aerin Lauder Zinterhofer What he does: Partner and founder of Searchlight Capital Partners, LLC, a private equity firm. Eric Zinterhofer and Aerin Lauder Zinterhofer, granddaughter of Estee Lauder, have more than stood the test of time. The college sweethearts, who were married in 1996, now have two sons, Will and Jack. The duo also isn't afraid to mix work into their personal life. The cosmetic heiress sits on the board of Estee Lauder, which is reportedly one of the key investors in Eric's company, Searchlight Capital, a private equity firm he founded in 2010. Richard Perry and Lisa Perry What he does: Chairman of Barney's and President of Perry Partners LP, a financial planning consultancy firm. Net Worth: $2.4 billion Richard Perry's firm has a majority ownership of one of the most iconic department stores in fashion history, Barneys. So, it makes sense that the financier also managed to land one of fashion's big-name designers when he wed Lisa Perry. Together, the retro-inspired designer and finance mogul make quite the power couple. Roger Jenkins and Elle Macpherson What he does: Member of the Management Committee and Investment Committee of the Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactua.l Net Worth: $80 million From 1994 to 2009, Jenkins worked for Barclays in a number of roles. During his time there, he reportedly became the highest-paid banker in the city of London, making an estimated £40 million to £75 million in 2005 alone. With two previous marriages, the powerful financier hasn't exactly been lucky in love. But he has been dating supermodel Elle Macpherson since last year, and they seem to be going strong. Matthew Mellon and Nicole Hanley Mellon What he does: New York Republican Party Finance head, and Regent Director of Finance for the Republican National Committee. Matthew Mellon comes from a long line of powerful, influential people. His family name is most recognised from Carnegie Mellon, the school which was named in honour of the Mellon family and founder Andrew Carnegie. Matthew and his wife Nicole Hanley Mellon, former Ralph Lauren designer, wed in 2010 at a ceremony attended by his ex-wife, Jimmy Choo owner Tamara Mellon. Nicole and Matthew used their design expertise to start their successful label, Hanley Mellon, in 2008. Missed the first 10 couples? Meet 10 NYC Financiers And Their Lovely Leading Ladies >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.