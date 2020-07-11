6 months of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, reviewed in 6 minutes

- As researchers learn more information about the COVID-19 coronavirus, policies continue to change.
- Within the first 6 months of 2020, the United States has shifted to recommending face masks in public, ramped up testing, and struggled with re-opening.
- Meanwhile, the number of cases is rising, with the United States hitting upwards of 60,000 new cases in a single day in July, according to Johns Hopkins data pulled July 8, 2020.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci has called the pandemic his “worst nightmare.”
