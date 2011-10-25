6-Month Old Shopping Startup OpenSky Scores $30 Million

John Caplan is Founder and CEO of OpenSky

OpenSky, a social shopping site that lets users follow experts and celebrities who curate products for them, just raised $30 million.

Providence Equity Partners led the round and existing investors Highland Capital Partners, Canaan Partners and The Raine Group participated.

The site launched in April (although the company was founded in 2009) and already has 600,000 registered users. Its seeing 50% month over month growth, and 50% of its users are on track to buy 15-18 items per year.OpenSky was founded by John Caplan.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.