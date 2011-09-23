6 Mobile Mergers That Would Be Awesome To See

ASUS, HTC --you don't know it yet, but you two crazy kids are a match made in Taiwan. ASUS here has been making motherboards, PCs, super-cool notebooks, and even TV sets since the 1990s, while HTC is queen of the phone prom.

Sure, ASUS has tried his hand at handsets, but not many people outside of Asia have ever used them. Meanwhile, HTC makes some of the world's greatest phones, including groundbreaking devices such as the Thunderbolt and myTouch 4G Slide, but her tablets have fallen flat and she doesn't know a thing about PCs.

With her gorgeous Sense skin, HTC has quite the interface. Add that software to an Eee Pad Slider, and you two could make beautiful widgets together. HTC, with your experience building QWERTY sliders, you can even teach ASUS how to build keyboards that don't flex.