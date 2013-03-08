A $6 Million Southampton Mansion Went Up In Flames

A $6 million mansion in the Southampton hamlet of Noyac burst into flames Tuesday morning and burned for hours, according to Southampton Patch.



The fire reportedly started just before 11 a.m. The homeowners were home at the time, but no one was injured.

The home has been on the market through Douglas Elliman and contains “sculptures and modern art everywhere,” according to its listing.

Not anymore.

Aerial photographer Jeff Cully happened to be in the area while the house was ablaze, and sent us these shots.

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

