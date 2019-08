President Trump made lots of headlines in his first international trip as president. He also inspired lots of memes. From the mysterious orb in Saudi Arabia to the NATO “shove” seen around the world, here’s a look at some of the ways people online reacted to some memorable moments of the trip.

