6 Major Downside Risks To The Market

Since I already provided 5 reasons to remain cyclically bullish I figured I’d offer the other side of the coin as well. Here’s 6 downside risks via Deutsche Bank:



1. US – failure to raise debt ceiling: political deadlock, government shutdown, weak confidence hurts growth.

2. Europe – political breakdown raises tensions: e.g., antireform government in Italy, political unrest in Greece, antieuro sentiment in core countries amid recession.3. Global growth weakens on spill over from a shock in one economic region: e.g., EM lags amid failure to reform, Europe fails to return to growth, slowdown in the US.

4. Disorderly sell-off in core rates: concern over excess money printing leads to a bond and risk asset sell-off .

5. China – non-performing loans: rising NPL’s on bank balance sheets constrain credit availability and growth.

6. Middle East tensions escalate and push up oil prices.