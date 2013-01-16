6 Major Downside Risks To The Market

Cullen Roche

Since I already provided 5 reasons to remain cyclically bullish I figured I’d offer the other side of the coin as well.  Here’s 6 downside risks via Deutsche Bank:

1.  US – failure to raise debt ceiling: political deadlock, government shutdown, weak confidence hurts growth.

2.  Europe – political breakdown raises tensions: e.g., antireform government in Italy, political unrest in Greece, antieuro sentiment in core countries amid recession.3.  Global growth weakens on spill over from a shock in one economic region: e.g., EM lags amid failure to reform, Europe fails to return to growth, slowdown in the US.

4.  Disorderly sell-off in core rates: concern over excess money printing leads to a bond and risk asset sell-off .

5.  China – non-performing loans: rising NPL’s on bank balance sheets constrain credit availability and growth.

6.  Middle East tensions escalate and push up oil prices.

