Luxury Hotels Around The World That Cater To The Budget traveller

Usually, luxury doesn’t come cheap.We at Bundle wanted to discover where you can find top-notch accommodations at affordable prices, both here and abroad.
Looking for a private villa with a pool for $209 per night? Yes, it does exist.
Want to stay in a patrician house in a medieval walled town? We've got you covered.
Read on to discover some opulent getaways that won’t break the bank.
This unique resort has the largest free form swimming pool in Cambodia. Its breathtaking design is a combination of Khmer and French architectural design, and guests can roam around the landscaped gardens, dine at the five restaurants and bars, and relax at the spa. The rooms have antique ceiling fans, scenic garden, lake or pool views, and the signature Sofitel's MyBed will have you dreaming in bliss.
What it will cost you: $170 per night.
Consisting of four patrician houses from the 12th and 18th centuries, this hotel is located in the medieval walled centre of Rothenburg, overlooking the Tauber Valle. The houses are furnished with antiques and original artwork, and the large, spacious rooms with picturesque views are just steps from outdoor cafés and museums. You'll be taken back in time at this resort.
What it will cost you: $135 per night.
Located in Langkawi, a cluster of 99 islands off the northwestern coast of Malaysia, Bon Ton Resort is a destination you'll never forget. The resort boasts eight traditional Malaysian-style villas, all of which face the pool and lagoon. Guests are given sarongs to wear during the day, can go early morning bird watching, and experience a delicious and authentic Malaysian restaurant.
What it will cost you: $209 per night.
This downtown Charleston hotel has 64 unique and elegant rooms, with high ceilings and a view of the beautiful courtyard garden. The handmade beds are exquisite, the restaurant is delectable, and the lobby is filled with fresh flowers. The hotel has a southern charm that is welcoming and warm, with great restaurants and shopping right outside the door. Guests rave about the service--and we could all use the royal treatment every now and again.
What it will cost you: $270 per night.
You'll be greeted by helpful staff and a jazz band at this hotel that recently underwent a $22 million restoration of the entire property. It has 316 guestrooms and suites with Italian marble bathrooms and modern butler's pantries, and if you look around, you'll see blended traditional English décor with French Vogue. The Saturday Jazz Suppers offer a five course Jazz Supper with great music, every Saturday night at The Grill Room.
What it will cost you: $211 per night.
