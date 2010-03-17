6 Innovation And Management Lessons From Google

In a post for PoynterOnline, Steve Myers reports on what one of the Google teams had to say about management and innovation in their presentation at SXSW.

Some of the lessons:

Set a specific goal, even if you don’t know how you’re going to accomplish it

Create a culture that promotes getting things done above all else.

Shield your employees from unnecessary distractions (i.e. bad suggestions from both inside and outside the organisation) so they can focus on their current goals.

Enable every employee to do something about their great ideas.

Make sure any new features you want to add don’t screw up what you do well right now.

“Overcommunicate” with the people using your products about any changes you’re planning on making.

