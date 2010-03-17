6 Innovation And Management Lessons From Google

Bianca Male
eric schmidt google AP

In a post for PoynterOnline, Steve Myers reports on what one of the Google teams had to say about management and innovation in their presentation at SXSW.

Some of the lessons:

  • Set a specific goal, even if you don’t know how you’re going to accomplish it
  • Create a culture that promotes getting things done above all else.
  • Shield your employees from unnecessary distractions (i.e. bad suggestions from both inside and outside the organisation) so they can focus on their current goals.
  • Enable every employee to do something about their great ideas.
  • Make sure any new features you want to add don’t screw up what you do well right now.
  • “Overcommunicate” with the people using your products about any changes you’re planning on making.

