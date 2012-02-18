6 Lessons from HubSpot’s LinkedIn Company Page

Last week I shared 3 LinkedIn marketing tactics that all companies should think about implementing now. My first point highlighted the importance of company pages on LinkedIn.



Now company pages are not a new feature; in fact company pages have been around since last year. It is surprising to me that the adoption of company pages isn’t as widespread as it should be.

I am planning to experiment more with LinkedIn on OpenView’s behalf and as a result I have been looking for great examples of company pages on LinkedIn.

In this post, I will dissect HubSpot’s company page as my ideal example.

Lesson 1: Be clear. A visitor can clearly understand what to expect from following the company on LinkedIn.

Lesson 2: Be sure to post updates. From my perspective, HubSpot is making use of the features that are currently available on company pages. It updates its activities with promotions about its latest blogs and other content assets so it appear frequently to those who are following the company. It appears that HubSpot aims to update its LinkedIn company page at least two times a day.

Lesson 3: Build a robust product tab. Next, HubSpot has done a really nice job utilising the Products tab within the company page. Instead of simply focusing on its software products, HubSpot also links back to larger content assets such as eBooks, assessments, webinars, and its every popular Grader tools. Each of these assets is listed as a separate product – it is clear to see that HubSpot understands the value of inbound marketing and content marketing.

Lesson 4: Use CTAs. HubSpot also fills this page with some great calls to action to incite people to learn more and request demos. Think about clever presentations or ads you can include on your company page in order to generate new business.

Lesson 5: Incorporate video. HubSpot includes a quick animated video that provides a nice, digestible overview to inbound marketing and HubSpot’s offerings. It is a nice component to the overall page and allows people to consume content in the way that is most suitable for them.

Lesson 6: Build out a company career page. (Note: Even HubSpot has some room for improvement – This lesson is actually from Google). Companies can take advantage of the LinkedIn company pages for recruiting purposes. For an additional fee, companies can build out a separate “career tab” to completely brand their recruiting efforts. In this example, Google uses the career tab to explain key employee benefits and why it is fun to work at Google. Since there is a cost associated, startups may consider holding off on this step until recruiting efforts are in full force.

Read more posts on OpenView Venture Partners »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.