6 Lessons Every Entrepreneur Should Learn From Google's Founders

I tell entrepreneurs that Google was an “exception” to all the investment and startup rules, but I’ve always wondered what it takes to be an exception.



Since every business is built by unique individuals, I’m totally convinced that exceptional people are the key to an exceptional company.

To check out the Google founders, and because I still see so many business plans that are modelled after Google (more search engines, and more billion dollar growth models), I had to take a look at the recent book, called “Inside Larry & Sergey’s Brain,” by Richard L. Brandt. It didn’t disappoint me.

This book was not sanctioned by Larry Page and Sergey Brin, so it’s not a love story. All the controversy is highlighted, but the message stills seem to be that these guys were and are exceptional in their efforts to build a company.

Here are some lessons from the book that all entrepreneurs should wish they could emulate.

Martin Zwilling is CEO & Founder of Startup Professionals, Inc.; he also serves as Board Member and Executive in Residence at Callaman Ventures and is an advisory board member for multiple startups. This post was originally published on his blog, and it is republished here with permission.

They are independently outstanding, but complementary founders Larry is the primary thinker about the company's future direction, and weighs in heavily on key hiring decisions. Sergey, a mathematical wizard, is the arbiter of Google's technological approach. Both have a deep sense of moral values and ethics, and work well together. They've employed unique business tactics Technology alone does not make a great company. Business tactics do. Google developed the most profitable form of advertising anyone had ever seen, ads selected real-time based on search terms. They focused on small advertisers looking for bargains. The model was a perfect fit for the Internet Age. They were able to survive phenomenal growth In 2003, just four years old, sales hit $1.5 billion, profit was $100 million, and it had taken over some 80 per cent of the world's search queries. Google now employs about 20 thousand people. Most founders don't survive this kind of growth and change, but Larry and Sergey are still a well-balanced machine. They've handled being loved and hated at the same time Larry and Sergey have been wickedly clever. They break the mould. They challenge old industries and make a lot of enemies. They're ruthless businessmen. Yet through it all, they're idealists, believers in the power of the Internet to make the world a better place. They've surrounded themselves with the best people Early on, they were able to get money from the likes of Andy Bechtolsheim (founded Sun Microsystems) and John Doerr (Kleiner Perkins). They convinced Eric Schmidt (CEO at Novell) to take the reins with them for growth, and now have Dr. Larry Brilliant for the philanthropic arm. Amazing. They continue to think big According to the book, both founders continue to think big. Some of their ideas are as flighty as space travel; others are as grounded as the DNA that makes them who they are. No one proclaims to know where its leaders will take Google next, but everyone expects more great things. Are you another exception to the rule? Now, don't miss... Why Startups Shouldn't Be So Worried About Competition From The Big Guys >



