6 Keys To Connecting With Your Customers

That's a big question. Why are they going to choose you? Are you a credible authority in your field? What makes you the best choice for them? What is unique about you or the solutions you offer? What do you stand for? It's crucial that you set your modesty aside and express yourself clearly and with confidence--no wishy-washy answers to these questions.

Think back to the last time you went in search of expert help. When you first spoke to the service provider to inquire about her services, her expertise, and whether she could help you, the last thing you wanted to hear was, 'Well, I kinda know what I'm doing. I might be able to help you.' While it may feel uncomfortable at first, you've got to get used to saying, 'The best thing for you is me!'

Granted, saying you are the best may be a bit too bold for you, but you at least need to be able to say, 'You've come to the perfect person. Yes, absolutely, I can help you. I'm an expert at what I do, and this is how I can help.' Bragging is comparing yourself to others and proclaiming your superiority. Declaring your strengths, your skills, your expertise and your ability to help is not bragging. It's what your potential customers expect, want and need to hear from you.