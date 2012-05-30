6 iPad Accessories I Use Every Day (And You Should Too)

Photo: Anirudh Koul
The iPad has a lot of functionality built into it, but these are the accessories I use every day to help make it even more indispensable.From the case to the keyboard, these are the extras that have done right by me for as long as I’ve owned my iPad,
SAI editor Jay Yarow and I have a long-standing disagreement over my use of an iPad case. I swear by this case because it offers some solid protection and can instantly convert into a stand with multiple viewing angles. As long as I'm taking my iPad nearly everywhere I go, I'll do what I can to keep it drop-proof and spill-proof.
Price: $45
Whatever this screen protector is made out of, it works like a charm to stop scratches and spills. It can be tricky to install, so get help from a steady-handed friend.
Price: $11.97
Don't be fooled by this speaker's tiny size -- it can really fill a room with sound. There's even an expandable diaphragm for when you want to have some quality definition to whatever you're listening to.
Price: $24.20
This might be controversial, but I like using a stylus for Draw Something and when I use a sketching app called Paper. Amazon's capacitive stylus is a great no-frills solution to maximizing your control over whatever you're drawing while fitting comfortably in your hand.
Price: $10.93
Logitech hit a home run with this keyboard -- its slender profile makes it easy to take it everywhere and it comes with a case to keep it protected as you carry it around in a bag. It easily beats the iPad's built-in keyboard, especially for lengthier writing.
Price: $54.02
I used to swear by corded headphones, but ever since I tried this I'll never look back. They sound great, they weigh nothing, and the microphone even sounds decent.
Price: $37.99
