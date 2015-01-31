6 Intense Exercises From Kayla Itsines That You Can Do From Your Hotel Room

Finding time to exercise can quickly drop to the bottom list of priorities when travelling for business.

But according to internet fitness sensation Kayla Itsines, this is not a good enough excuse.

“All you need is between 14-28 minutes and the space of your own body to break a sweat, get your blood pumping and, ultimately, provide your body with multiple short- and long-term health benefits,” she says.

We asked Kayla to come up with the ultimate workout regime to take with you when travelling on business, where all you need is the furniture in your hotel room.

Not only will these exercises help you to maintain your physical fitness, but Kayla says that are also “the perfect way to start your day as they can help get you into a healthy mindset to prepare for a busy day ahead.

“Alternatively, this quick workout can help release endorphins and allow you to relax after a stressful day!”

So here they are, 6 intense exercises perfect for little time and small spaces.

1. 30 Snap jumps – The perfect exercise to incorporate a large range of muscle groups! Begin in push up position with your feet behind you resting on the balls of your feet and your hands slightly wider than shoulder width apart. Ensure that your back remains straight and that you stabilise through your abdominal muscles. From this position, transfer your weight onto your hands and jump your feet inwards so that they land apart just behind your hands. Kick both feet backwards into push up position. 2. 50 Decline pushups – These are great to test your upper body strength by placing your feet on a raised surface rather than on the ground! Place both hands on the floor slightly further than shoulder width apart and feet extended directly behind you on a bed, stool, or any other stable surface you can find. While keeping your back straight and stabilising through your abdominal muscles, bend your elbows and lower your torso to the floor. Once you are as far down as possible without compromising your form, push through your chest and extend your arms to lift your body back into starting position and repeat. 3. 50 Sumo squats with suitcase/bag (or like Kayla, her dog). - This is a GREAT exercise to help target your butt and inner thighs Hold your hand luggage firmly in both hands immediately in front of your chest. Plant both feet wider shoulder width apart with your toes pointed outwards. Bend at the knees ensuring that your knees point towards your toes. Push through the heels of your feet and squeeze your glutes (‘bum’) to return to a standing position. 4. 20 Tricep dips on back of bed – As long as you have a stable surface you can put your triceps to the test! Sit yourself on a stable, elevated surface (such as a bed or stool) place your hands underneath your glutes (‘bum’) approximately shoulder width apart with your fingers facing forwards. Slide your glutes off of the bench so that they are immediately in front of your hands. Lower your body by bending your elbows until you create a 90 degree angle with your arms. Push through the heel of your hand and extend your arms to return to starting position and repeat. 5. 50 Mountain climbers – if you really want to push yourself, add in a push up after every 4 mountain climbers. Starting in push up position, bend your left leg and bring your knee in towards your chest and return it to starting position. Immediately bend your right leg and bring your knee in towards your chest. Increase your speed as though you are running on your hands. 6. 30 (15 each side) raised leg sit ups with a twist - Challenge yourself that little bit more with these raised leg sit ups with a twist! Make sure not to stop when it starts to burn as this is when you’ll start seeing great results! Lay on the floor with your legs straight, resting your feet on the end of the bed. Engage your abdominals and lift your upper body up towards your feet. As you sit up, reach one forward to the opposite leg. Gently lower your body back to starting position and repeat on the other side.

