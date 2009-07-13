- TweetDeck raises $2 million [TechCrunch]
- Android will continue on after the Chrome OS launch [WSJ]
- Search ad spending stabilizes while Bing gains on Google, Yahoo [SEL]
- Google lists all its employees on Twitter [Google Blog]
- Another analyst upgrades Yahoo [Barron’s]
- Yahoo continues to crush MSN and AOL homepages [Marketing Charts]
- 10 biggest gaming sites in June [Marketing Charts]
- Online gaming traffic is growing 10X faster than Internet traffic [IndustryGamers]
- Clinton asks North Korea to grant Current TV journos amnesty [MediaBistro]
- Google’s Microsoft Moment [Anil Dash]
- Ex-Googler Kevin Fox on why Google’s OS won’t be built on Android [Fox @ Fury]
