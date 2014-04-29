6 Hospitalized After Shooting At FedEx Facility In Georgia

REUTERS/Mike Blake A FedEx delivery truck is seen in San Diego, California December 5, 2013.

Six people were transported to a local hospital after a shooting at a FedEx facility in Kennesaw, Georgia, WSB-TV reports.

FedEx employees are being told to leave as they show up to work Tuesday morning, according to 11Alive News.

Police are still searching the facility for the shooter or shooters, Fox 5 in Atlanta reports.

It’s so far unclear how many people total were injured and why the shooting took place.

The FedEx facility is at the Cobb County Airport about 26 miles northwest of Atlanta.

FedEx released this statement to local news stations: “FedEx is aware of the situation. Our primary concern is the safety and well-being of our team members, first responders and others affected. FedEx is cooperating with authorities.”

This is a breaking news story. We will be updating this post as more details become available.

