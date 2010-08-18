6 Gurus Who Actually Got The Treasury Rally Right

Last week we picked out 6 gurus who told you selling your treasuries was a great idea.
Now, as the bond rally continues, we’ll feature some gurus who got the call right. This list was compiled in part by Macquarie Private Wealth’s Yves Lamoureux, who feels like bragging.
But take care how long you stay in bonds. Lamoureux tells us today the bond market is already getting crowded.
Back in early September (and ever since), SocGen's Edwards warned of deflation and a rush into treasuries:
'The bond market is responding to two key events. First, it is clear to us the ongoing march into outright deflation will accelerate during this short-lived economic recovery. Second, post-bubble realities will force commercial banks to aggressively step up their buying of government bonds.'
'In the US and elsewhere, where commercial bank exposure to government paper is still close to all-time lows, the unwinding of grotesque over-exposure to bubble sectors like real estate will continue to underpin the secular bull market in government bonds.'
Back in February, Gary Shilling predicted new lows for the equity market and said to buy bonds:
Buy Treasury bonds, Gary says. Contrary to the concerns of they hyper-inflation crowd, the world is awash in excess capacity. We have too much production capacity, too many houses, too much labour. Overcapacity leads to deflation, not inflation. So today's 4.5% long-term Treasury yield will go to 3%, making bondholders 25% in the process.
Back in March, Gluskin Sheff's Rosenberg debated Jim Grant on treasury yields. Rosenberg seems to be winning:
'Didn't Japan do the same? Doesn't the chart on short term rates and the BOJ balance sheet look like what the Fed just did? And of course on a post global credit collapse money velocity goes down, the money multiplier goes down, the cash sits on balance sheets'.. 'By 1998 they were at 10% of GDP, that's where we are at today. Since when did we have a bear market in JGBs they are at 1.3%. They even got downgraded in 1997, JGB yields still fell 70 basis points to the lows'.
'Only 6% of the largest balance sheet in the world, which is the household sector balance sheet, is in fixed income and on top of that you have another $8 trillion or so sitting in cash. If you're asking who is buying the bonds go to the Fed Flow of Funds, take a look at what's happening in the household balance sheet and you'll find that households are buying bonds'.
Janjuah acknowledges the possibility of stagflation and other cataclysmic outcomes, but nonetheless, he announced in May he's bullish on bonds for the next year: 'Outlook on U.S. Treasuries is bullish for at least the next 6 months.'
Near-term he says deflation outweighs inflation fears: Before reading on the other item that needs to be highlighted upfront is the whole Inflation/Deflation debate. As I have been saying for many months, the TRUE underlying private sector trend is one of DEFLATION (balance sheet repair thru reduction of nominal debt levels). In my comment of the 26th, I capitulated in that I gave up on the idea of policymakers worldwide shifting to voluntary/pre-emptive tightening, and went with Kevin's long held view -- that policymakers would keep pumping and dumping in order to try and create inflation until the point of bond market and/or taxpayer revulsion, or until the point that inflation fears themselves become the major problem. As you will read below we now seem, at the global level, to be at or close to the point of bond market (Europe) and/or taxpayer revulsion (US). Alongside which the UK and China seem to be 'voluntarily'/pre-emptively tightening, although in both these zones one could easily argue that INFLATION concerns are causing this tightening. Either way, the point here is that for now and for the next 6 months or so it looks like deflation will have the Upper Hand in the battle vs. inflation.
Prechter has promoted cash as king above all, but he left a little room for treasuries back in early June:
Prechter continues to favour cash and Treasury bills as safe havens against a US deflationary depression, which he believes is slowly taking hold, he said.
Even after US corporate bond yield spreads over Treasuries reached extremes at the height of markets' panic in December 2008, non-government bonds are likely to see a second phase of selling, he warned on Monday. US junk bond spreads have widened about 150 basis points since late April to about 700 basis points over Treasuries.
'We're in a period of widening spreads between high-grade and very low-grade debt,' he said. This long term trend could last for two or three years, as fears grow whether some issuers can repay bondholder principal, he said.
Macquarie Private Wealth's Lamoureux says the Fed will keep buying bonds to stave off deflation. Now's your chance to front-run the Fed, he said on August 2:
'One of the things I believe that I'm doing, right now, by buying the 30-year Treasury, in a way, is front running the Fed.'
'We've built up this leverage for so long,
