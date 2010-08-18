6 Gurus Who Actually Got The Treasury Rally Right

Janjuah acknowledges the possibility of stagflation and other cataclysmic outcomes, but nonetheless, he announced in May he's bullish on bonds for the next year: 'Outlook on U.S. Treasuries is bullish for at least the next 6 months.'

Near-term he says deflation outweighs inflation fears: Before reading on the other item that needs to be highlighted upfront is the whole Inflation/Deflation debate. As I have been saying for many months, the TRUE underlying private sector trend is one of DEFLATION (balance sheet repair thru reduction of nominal debt levels). In my comment of the 26th, I capitulated in that I gave up on the idea of policymakers worldwide shifting to voluntary/pre-emptive tightening, and went with Kevin's long held view -- that policymakers would keep pumping and dumping in order to try and create inflation until the point of bond market and/or taxpayer revulsion, or until the point that inflation fears themselves become the major problem. As you will read below we now seem, at the global level, to be at or close to the point of bond market (Europe) and/or taxpayer revulsion (US). Alongside which the UK and China seem to be 'voluntarily'/pre-emptively tightening, although in both these zones one could easily argue that INFLATION concerns are causing this tightening. Either way, the point here is that for now and for the next 6 months or so it looks like deflation will have the Upper Hand in the battle vs. inflation.