6 Foods That Will Make You Smarter

To function well, the brain needs the right foods. Certain foods are proven to help with stress, memory and attention, which will improve your mental performance throughout the day.



Read this quick list of foods with brain-boosting properties then watch the short video from Online Education Database‘s College Hacker series for more details.

Blueberries: Good for memory Kale: Combats the effects of ageing Beets: Rich in Vitamin B, which helps the brain process information Apples: Improves sensory perception attention Cayenne peppers: Compounds that release calming endorphoins may help with stress during exams Anchovies: High levels of Omega-3 fatty acids protect the brain from ageing and memory loss

