6 fascinating ideas that are about to change our world

Fuelled by the chemical reaction of hydrogen gas and oxygen, Toyota's Mirai goes on sale in late 2015, but is expected to remain expensive because for safety reasons as hydrogen gas must be stored in heavy-duty, high-pressure tanks, BBC Science Focus magazine reports.

Therefore, scientists at the UK's Science and Technology Facilities (STFC) are developing a low-cost method of extracting hydrogen from ammonia.

According to Professor Bill David, who leads the STFC research team, 'a small amount of hydrogen mixed with ammonia is sufficient to provide combustion in a conventional car engine.'

'While our process is not yet optimised, we estimate that an ammonia decomposition reactor no bigger than a 2-litre bottle will provide enough hydrogen to run a mid-range family car,' David said in a news release.

Source: BBC Science Focus, Issue 285, September 2015, Science and Technology Facilities Council