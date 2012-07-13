6 Of The Greatest Exotic-Animal Escapes Of All Time

Photo: Suriani/Flickr

Nearly 30 states have completely banned the practice of owning exotic animals as pets, according to the animal advocacy group Born Free USA.Ohio, in particular, is clamping down on exotic pet ownership after grabbing national headlines when dozens of wild animals escaped from a private collection, Reuters has reported.



And, after today’s wild search for two escaped chimpanzees, it’s easy to see why.

We rounded up some of the greatest, or most shocking depending on your point of view, animal escapes.

Some of the animals fled zoos while others took flight from private property.

From the Bronx cobra who inspired a social media account to the tribe of monkeys that fled an Oregon research centre, we’ve found it all.

