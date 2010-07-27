6 Essential BlackBerry Apps For Business travellers

Bianca Male

blackberry pearl girls

Note: This article was originally published on OPEN Forum.

The iPhone may have the corner on the apps market, but the good old BlackBerry is still the go-to smartphone for many people in business.

And there are few times when one’s smartphone comes in more handy than on the road.

When you’re travelling for business, your smartphone serves as much more than just a phone — it’s your personal organiser, your source for e-mail, and your access to the internet and your business contacts, all in one.

That’s why it’s good news that Research in Motion is finally stepping up with a major overhaul to its BlackBerry App World.

A few of the improvements: users will be able to pay for apps through carrier billing, and the store will be much easier to search.

Time to take advantage of this update! Check out a few apps in the App World that have been designed specifically with business travellers in mind.

Poynt is a must for anyone who finds themselves in an unfamiliar destination

WorldMate Live is the ultimate business travel organiser

You won't get lost again with TeleNav GPS Navigator

Exgis Expense and Mileage Tracker makes business trip expensing simple

Navita Translator breaks the language barrier

Cortado Flight Mode is better than aeroplane mode

Now, be sure to check out:

The 20 Best iPad Apps For Business >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.