6 Drinking Trends That People Have Gone Crazy Over In 2012

The carbonated cocktail continues to be the darling of 2012. The very posh Spoonbar in Healdsburg, California's H2Hotel recently jumped on board with made-to-order carbonated Corpse Reviver No. 2s and other riffs on classics, while the Perlini Carbonated Cocktail system received a Spirited Awards nomination for Best New Product at Tales of the Cocktail.

The fresh look at bubbles involves more than carbonating the base spirit for a quirky new interpretation. At an MCC seminar sponsored by Perrier, London's mad cocktail scientist Tony Conigliaro said, 'We've been doing research on carbonation and aroma. Adding sugar to your carbonation, either separately or in the soda you're using, changes the aromatics of the drink.'

New York's Karin Stanley concurred on the significance of sparklers. 'There's a bit of a debate going on in the bartending world about all of this: Do we leave room for carbonated water? Carbonate the base? Should the water be sodium-free or not? It all depends on what you want to serve, how diluted or bubbly you want it to be. The flavored Perriers can give us another interesting way to play. People are so specific about the vodka in their drink, why not their soda?'