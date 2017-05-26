6 details you might have missed in season 3 episode 4 of 'Twin Peaks'

Episode 4 of “Twin Peaks: The Return” took a comedic turn with a brief cameo from Michael Cera and more doppelgänger hijinks from Kyle MacLachlan. While you wait for episode 5 to air on Showtime on June 4, 2017, catch up on everything you might have missed in the most recent episode the first time around.

The first four episodes are already available on Showtime on Demand.

